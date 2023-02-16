Barracuda

A 5-foot barracuda is not a fish to take lightly. If you’re going to pick one up for a photo, watch those jaws!

 WaterLine file photo

For most reef anglers, barracuda are a pain to be avoided. They rank right up there with sharks and Goliath grouper as fish we love to hate because they steal “our” fish that we’re trying to reel in. But if more people tried to hook them instead of just cussing at them, they might discover that cudas are way cooler than they thought.

As gamefish, barracuda are among the fastest fish you’ll hook into on our coast. Their speed is right up there with king mackerel. Plus, they have a really neat trick that kings don’t: They jump. The most impressive leaps I’ve seen on the water have not been tarpon or spinner sharks. Impressive as they are, neither can cover 30 feet in a single bound — then repeat it three more times in a row — like a cuda can.


