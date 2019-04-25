For most reef anglers, barracuda are a pain to be avoided. They rank right up there with sharks and Goliath grouper as fish we love to hate because they steal “our” fish that we’re trying to reel in. But if more people tried to hook them instead of just cussing at them, they might discover that cudas are way cooler than they thought.
As gamefish, barracuda are among the fastest fish you’ll hook into on our coast. Their speed is right up there with king mackerel. Plus, they have a really neat trick that kings don’t: They jump. The most impressive leaps I’ve seen on the water have not been tarpon or spinner sharks. Impressive as they are, neither can cover 30 feet in a single bound, then repeat it three more times in a row.
Few fish with excellent game qualities are equally renowned on the table. Mako sharks and wahoo, perhaps. You aren’t likely to catch either here. But barracuda are absolutely delicious, with firm white meat that is as mild as they themselves are ferocious. Cudas get a bum rap over ciguatera poisoning, but that’s actually very rare in our area.
Getting a barracuda to strike is easy. Just try reeling a snapper up past them. Getting one to take a hook is a little more challenging. I’ve got several suggestions for you to try.
The easiest way is usually with live bait. A chunky blue runner makes great bait. So does a hand-size grunt. Some anglers use a small lane snapper, but watch it: Using reef fish as bait is illegal in federal waters, and in state waters they have to be keeper size, kept whole and counted against your bag limit.
The primary method with live bait is simple free-lining. Cast the bait out and set the rod in a holder, then let your bait swim around and do its thing. Often the bait will swim toward the best cover around: The boat. This can work in your favor, since cudas like to hang around the boat as well. Sometimes we keep the bait close to the boat on purpose.
With the rod in the holder, make sure the drag is set very light. A hard-hitting barracuda can break the rod on the strike, or sometimes pull it overboard. Even if the rod is fine, the force of impact can rip the hooks right out of the fish. You need a shock absorber. Let the drag do its job.
Another method with bait is to imitate a fish being caught. For this, you need a fairly heavy weight — let’s say 6 to 10 ounces. Drop the bait over the side and let it hit the bottom. Wait about 30 seconds, then reel it back up. On reefs where cudas are used to attacking fish as they’re reeled up, this technique can be devastatingly effective.
Barracudas are not stupid fish, and they’ve learned to avoid hooks when stealing fish off lines. Usually they’ll go for the back half, slicing that off and leaving the head behind. They’ll do the same with baits, so you have to outsmart them.
A stinger rig — a second hook in the tail section of the bait, attached to the eye of the first hook with wire — does the job well. The stinger can be a single hook or a treble. The wire should be brown so it’s not as noticeable. You should also use a short wire leader on the first hook. Six inches is plenty.
Some anglers like to troll with live baits, but if I’m going to troll I’ll switch over to artificial lures. Spoons are OK here, and so are lipped plugs (the shinier the better). But nothing beats a cuda tube. These lures look stupid: Just a length of brightly colored surgical tubing covering a piece of wire, with a hook at the back and a swivel on the front. For some reason, barracudas just love them.
A barracuda will often follow a fish, waiting for some sign of weakness. If it swims steady and strong, it may be ignored. But if its pace varies, that might indicate something’s wrong with it and it could be easier to catch. When you’re trolling for cudas, vary your speed. Throttle up, throttle down, even occasionally stop. Think of it as a twitch-pause retrieve, only you’re doing it with the boat instead of the reel.
Once you’ve hooked it and fought it, you have a decision to make: Is the fish going in the cooler or swimming free? Many people believe barracuda all have ciguatera toxins, or that they’re only good for shark bait. Neither of these is true.
While it’s true that some cudas have been implicated in ciguatera, more cases are caused by large snapper and grouper. Ciguatera originates in the algae that live inside hard corals. When reef-dwelling species like parrotfish much on coral, the toxin from the algae collects in their bodies. Predators that eat these fish also end up with toxins in their bodies. If we eat these fish, we can get sick.
But the only fish that are likely to build up dangerous levels of the poison are ones that have lived on hard coral reefs for a long time. Our reefs are mostly soft coral. To find hard coral reefs, you need to go to the Keys or the Caribbean.
Now, some of the cudas you find here might have migrated from those areas, so it’s plausible to find a local barracuda with some ciguatera toxins. So to minimize the risk, I set a maximum size limit of 36 inches on the fish I keep for the table. Even if it’s lived its whole life on the reef, a cuda that size has probably not had time to build up dangerous levels of ciguatera.
As for the argument that they’re just not good to eat, try the barracuda challenge: Fillet a cuda and cook it alongside your favorite reef fish. Be sure to cut both fillets into chunks so you can’t tell them apart by sight. Now, serve them both as grouper fingers. The challenge: Find someone who doesn’t like the barracuda better.
The only real downside to barracuda is their very dangerous business end. If you’re bringing a barracuda home, the safest method for handling is with a gaff. Sling the fish aboard and right into the fishbox. When it comes out at the end of the day, use extreme caution — even a dead barracuda can slice you up good.
If the fish is to be released, I don’t bother with photos. A nice long hook remover is the way to go, or you can cut the line. Keep a good safe distance between your hands and that mouthful of razors, and you’ll be A-OK.
The number of cudas on both our nearshore and offshore reefs has been pretty good for the last month or so, and it’s time to get out there and enjoy one of our most overlooked gamefish. Just remember that safety comes first — but if you do manage to get bit, send me the photos.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.