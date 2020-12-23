One of the more obscure local natural areas in the Englewood area is South Venice Lemon Bay Preserve. This park is hardly known outside the immediate community, but deserves to be visited and appreciated by naturalists from far and wide. This is due to the wide divergence in plants and animals associated with the scrub and scrubby flatwoods, freshwater pond and marshes, brackish marshes, salt flats, and Lemon Bay frontage.
The preserve is roughly broken up into three main areas. The northernmost area (NE and N trail sections on the map) is entered from 5472 Kenisco Road in Venice.
The most famous resident here is the Florida scrub jay, which occupies the scrub habitats but is not thriving to the extent desired. The reasons for this decline are numerous but difficult to rectify when so little scrub is left. Land managers have removed most of the trees and are burning portions of the land in rotation to maintain a short growth of oaks producing acorns. This results in an interesting mosaic of habitat types.
The primary limitation for plant growth here is likely nutrients, since the fine white silica sand derived from the Appalachians is sterile and quite dry as well. Pines grow tall here but very slowly. The heath family is well represented with several Lyonia species and blueberries.
The poor soil also attracts specialists such as lupine (aka the wolf, as it was thought by early farmers to “devour” the fertility of the soil). Of course, the opposite is the case. Lupine is well adapted to low-nutrient soils (as are many other members of the legume family which can fix nitrogen in their roots) and protect themselves by toxicity. Wax myrtle in the bayberry family has a similar adaptation, with root nodules containing nitrogen-fixing bacteria, and has a huge competitive advantage in poor soils.
There are parasitic plants here, such as hog plum and love vine. Many plants have symbiotic associations with mycorrhizal fungi to compete for the few nutrients that are available. Some plants such as liatris (blazing stars) flower when fire stimulates them to bloom by removing many vegetative competitors and releasing a flush of nutrients.
In the areas that are somewhat moist with fresh water and richer in humus, there are quite different plants. These include the rein orchid and swamp fern (note the double rows of spores underneath the frond).
Radically different plant communities are found in the adjacent saline or tidal habitats. These start as grassy meadows after disturbance but are rapidly replaced by mangroves if fire does not intervene. White mangroves are the first woody successional stage after a few shrubs such as salt bush and high tide bush. Then red and black mangroves gradually move in and colonize the dense growth of white mangroves.
A walk through the trails on the northern end of the preserve is a wonderful introduction to the complex dynamics of plant communities and how they are shaped by biotic (competition, predation, herbivory, parasitism, etc) and abiotic (water, salts, nutrients, oxygen, light, etc) factors. Ecology is not like rocket science — it is far more complicated!
The Mangrove Chapter of the FL Native Plant Society and other interested naturalists will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the intersection of Kenisco and Euclid roads for a nature hike. Masks are required. The group will be split into at least half to keep the size as low as practical. Contact me for more info. No reservations required.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
