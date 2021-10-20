Every time I launch my bass boat with my RV, it seems to set off a great interest within RV parks that causes people to come over and watch what I’m doing. To be fair, I have never seen anyone else use their RV to launch a boat. Then again, I don’t stand around looking for RVs to roll by with a boat behind them and wait to see if they can back it up into the water.
We have been to multiple RV parks in Florida. When we travel, the boat generally comes with us. We never have an issue taking the boat on almost every excursion that we go on. We pick certain parks specifically because they have a boat ramp.
About two years ago, we visited an RV campground on Lake Rousseau. Now, this place has its challenges for boaters. The ramp is very narrow. On top of that, it drops off really fast, so you have to be careful how far back you go with the trailer.
Upon checking in, I was asked if I needed help getting my boat in the water. I thanked the folks at the desk but politely declined. I told them I was familiar with the boat ramp and I would be fine. They looked at me like I my crackers might be stale and said there was no way that I could launch the boat with our RV.
By the way (just to help you picture it), our RV is a 38-footer and the boat with trailer included is roughly 28 feet long.
I proceeded to pull around the RV site to the ramp. By the time I got there, 12 golf carts were following me over to the ramp. I know our RV and boat together look like it was a planned purchase and quite the site. I helped Missy into the boat (she always drives it off the trailer when we’re together) and got the boat prepared to go into the water.
I backed down the ramp and she launched the boat with no drama. I swung the RV around into our campsite, which just happened to be by the ramp itself. I hopped out to a standing ovation from the folks in the golf carts. They said they’d never seen anyone do that with a RV as big as ours. I just laughed, thanked them, and went about my business.
Just a few weeks ago, I was up on the Harris chain of lakes, again using the RV to launch the boat. I have done this numerous times here and just assumed everyone else did the same because they had a boat ramp inside the campground.
However, this particular time I was by myself. My wife could not make the trip due to an illness. I backed the boat in, drove it off the trailer and parked it at the dock. This time, as I walked back to the RV to pull it forward and drive off to my site, only to discover I had again drawn a crowd. There were 10 people standing outside the recreation center, and they were all clapping. They had stopped whatever activity they were doing to watch and applaud my efforts getting my boat in the water with the RV.
I guess using the RV to back the boat in is quite the phenomenon. Personally, I never thought it was that big of a deal. But then again, I have familiarity driving something this size from my days of delivering office furniture in a box truck, so the size of the RV does not intimidate me around boat ramps.
Actually, the fact we have a camera that shows me the entire boat and all the things surrounding it makes backing the boat up easier with the RV than if I had my truck. Missy and I always laugh when we go somewhere and wonder about the next group of folks we can amaze with our simply putting the boat in the water.
It strikes me as odd that some folks have trouble simply backing up their RVs. While signing in at a park in Kissimmee, I heard one gentleman say that if they didn’t have any drive-through spots, he was leaving because he was unable to back up his RV.
I was a little shocked to hear that. I kind of assumed that anyone who owned an RV was able to back it up. I guess most RV people agree: They didn’t have one site at that campground that was a drive-through.
Nonetheless, we always enjoy giving folks a show when we roll the RV to the boat ramp. I guess that is our little way of providing a few folks with something they can talk about once we accomplish our mild feat. So to all of you that use your RVs to get your boats in the water, my wife and I salute you.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
