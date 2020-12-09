This may sound a bit off-track, but I am so tired of all the emails, mail and notifications that I get because we own an RV. Now, I love our RV, and I love the time we get to spend in it. But a lot of folks view RV owners as cash cows waiting to be milked, and all the “stuff” we get as a result is out of control.
Here’s a perfect example: We belong to Good Sam’s so we can take advantage of the member discounts and offers. We do most of our RV shopping at Camping World, where we get a nice Good Sam’s discount. Upon receiving my renewal this past October, I decided to pay for the three-year extension just so I did not have to fool with it every year.
Just the other day I got an envelope from Good Sam’s. I assumed our new membership cards were in there. I was wrong. When I opened the envelope, much to my surprise, I saw a credit card with my name on it and an activation code.
I did not ask for and I do not want a Good Sam’s credit card. It’s just one more card to maintain, and I’ve already got plenty, thank you.
For clarity, I’m not necessarily blaming this on Good Sam’s. I have a feeling by taking the three year extension on my membership, I have unintentionally signed up for an offer that I do not care to have. This is just how business is done these days. But the commercialization through technology is confusing and frustrating.
This one just happens to be linked to the RV, but I have received numerous offers with the same type of deal. When you buy things or sign up for information, it puts your name on more mailing lists than you can imagine. I just wish there was a better way to control what you receive. The thought of going in and trying to block all of those companies just seems daunting. For now, I’ll just cancel the card.
On a better note, we’ll be taking the RV in for what I hope are the final repairs needed. We had gotten the satellite operational but currently it is only running off the main receiver box to both the TVs that are hooked up. The outside receiver isn’t working.
The motor for the awning above the door will be fixed as well. The motor burned out or quit for some reason and they are replacing that. This will be the third motor, so hopefully there is not an electrical issue behind the scenes causing the motors to stop functioning.
All in all, we are in a good place with our RV. I know many of you who read my columns know the trouble we have had with this particular coach, but I am glad we decided to keep it and get the issues worked out. It was definitely the smart decision. We would have taken a financial beating trading it in after owning it for such a short amount of time.
But it is time to get some serious cleaning done on the exterior of our coach. A good scrubbing is definitely in order. I also think it is time to break down and buy a ladder to get the cover on that thing. It will be nice to keep it clean and free of bugs, acorns and bird droppings.
Safe travels.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
