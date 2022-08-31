Blue crab nubbins

WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

This blue crab has lost its claws and is in the process of growing them back. It will take a couple molts, but they will come back full size.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Most people, when they think of crabs, think of seafood. That’s perfectly understandable. It is, after all, our primary interaction with them. And they’re delicious. Whether they’re in a crab cake, a crab salad, or (my favorite) a fried softshell crab sandwich, these bottom scuttlers are top-notch table fare.

But crabs are a lot more than good eats for us. They’re a vital food source for many species of fish, and also have an important role as scavengers — part of nature’s recycling crew.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@ WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

