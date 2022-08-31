Most people, when they think of crabs, think of seafood. That’s perfectly understandable. It is, after all, our primary interaction with them. And they’re delicious. Whether they’re in a crab cake, a crab salad, or (my favorite) a fried softshell crab sandwich, these bottom scuttlers are top-notch table fare.
But crabs are a lot more than good eats for us. They’re a vital food source for many species of fish, and also have an important role as scavengers — part of nature’s recycling crew.
Blue crabs are the largest crabs that live in the shallows of Charlotte Harbor. They’re in the portunid family, and like other portunids they have paddles on their back legs that allow them to swim. Other local portunids include the iridescent swimming crab and blotched crab, both of which are often called pass crabs. There are about a half-dozen others in our area.
While blue crabs are mostly olive in color, adults do have some blue on the claws and legs. The intensity of the coloration varies, with large females usually showing the most blue. Their Latin name — Callinectes sapidus — is more appropriate. It translates to “tasty beautiful swimmer.”
Like other crustaceans, blue crabs start out as tiny planktonic larvae. Larval crabs are called zoeae (zo-WEE-ee), or, if there’s just one, a zoea (zo-WEE-uh). After molting its shell several times, the a zoea becomes a megalopa, which looks a bit like a tiny lobster with a thin tail. Megalopa leave the open water and settle on the bottom in estuaries.
A couple more molts, and our baby crab looks like its parents — but it’s still only a quarter-inch across the shell. It takes several more molts and about 12 to 18 months for the crablet to reach maturity.
If the crab is a female, she will mate just once. That event will be timed to coincide with her final molt. Prior to that last shed, she produces pheromones that will bring a mate to her. He will climb onto her back and stay there — sometimes for a few days — waiting for her to molt. When she does, they will mate. He’ll stay and guard her while her new shell hardens, then leave in search of another girl.
Soon the female will produce a mass of yellow-orange eggs called a sponge, which she will cradle under her apron. The apron is actually her tail, which she still has from back when she was a megalopa. All crabs have tails, but because they’re folded tightly to the underside of the body, we don’t usually notice.
As the eggs develop, the sponge will darken. The eggs are transparent, and the yolks that initially gave the mass its color are utilized by the developing embryos for growth. When the yolks are all gone, the eggs hatch, and another generation of zoeae swims out to start the cycle over again.
While a female mates only one time, she can produce multiple batches of babies. She may live for another three years, during which time she might have six to eight sponges every year. This is why egg-carrying females are protected — they are the future of the species.
Right now, that future is looking a bit iffy. By most accounts, the number of crabs in the Harbor is on the decline. Bait shops had trouble securing small blue crabs this spring during tarpon season. Waterfront homeowners are seeing a lot fewer crabs around their seawalls and in their crab traps. Commercial crabbers are landing less than half as many crabs per trip compared to just a few years ago.
What’s going on here? Are blue crabs in a tailspin? Possibly, but we don’t have a firm grasp on all the factors. One that we can understand is red tide blooms in 2017 and 2018. While red tide is bad for finfish, it’s a blessing for crustaceans such as shrimp and crabs. Not only does it feed them directly (scavengers, remember?), it also kills off many of their predators. Commercial crab landings bear this out.
Since the big red tide blooms, we have seen a serious die-off of seagrasses in Charlotte Harbor. This likely accounts for some of our blue crab troubles. This is a versatile species. If grassflat habitat is not available, they can shift to mangrove forest or even live on bare mud. However, an acre of grassflat can feed more crabs than an acre of mangroves or mud, so population density must go down.
What the future holds we cannot say, but it is disheartening to see the number of crabs declining. They are a crucial food source for redfish, black drum, snook, sheepshead, stingrays, bonnethead sharks and other species. Yes, there are other types of crabs that fish can eat, but blues are bigger and more likely to be found in shallow water. They’re not really replaceable.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
