Shooters who want maximum accuracy often choose bolt-action rifles, but why?

Why are most long-range rifles bolt actions? Are they really that more accurate, and is that accuracy inherent to this style of gun? Comparing bolt-action rifles to our other action choices will help answer these questions.

First, we should note that if you want to maximize a gun’s accuracy, it’s important to keep anything from touching the barrel. As you shoot, your barrel heats up. When things heat, they expand. And if that barrel is touching anything, it doesn’t heat evenly and therefore doesn’t expand evenly. That will effect your accuracy because different areas of the barrel are expanding at different levels.


