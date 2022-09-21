Why are most long-range rifles bolt actions? Are they really that more accurate, and is that accuracy inherent to this style of gun? Comparing bolt-action rifles to our other action choices will help answer these questions.
First, we should note that if you want to maximize a gun’s accuracy, it’s important to keep anything from touching the barrel. As you shoot, your barrel heats up. When things heat, they expand. And if that barrel is touching anything, it doesn’t heat evenly and therefore doesn’t expand evenly. That will effect your accuracy because different areas of the barrel are expanding at different levels.
The easy one is single-shot rifles. With proper fitting, these are probably the most inherently accurate firearms. The problems with them are ammo capacity (one, by definition) and reload time. It’s fine if you’re shooting long-range paper targets. But if you’re a hunter or military sniper, you’re going to want something with a faster rate of fire.
Pump actions can also be very accurate, but usually not to the level of bolt-action rifles. There are several things that contribute to the accuracy of a rifle — things like trigger pull, optics and barrel — but if are all of the exact same quality, the bolt gun usually pulls ahead of the pump.
That’s because of the way each is mounted. Bedding the receiver into the stock, allowing the barrel to float free, is one of the best ways to create a more accurate rifle. Most bolt guns utilize a single mounting point. You really can’t get away with that with a pump action.
That brings us to lever guns, which are probably the most inaccurate of the bunch. I know I’m going to anger a lot of lever gun enthusiasts for that. Hey, I love them too. But you have to be honest. First, the forward hand grip and the magazine tube have to be mounted to the barrel one way or another.
And also, most lever guns aren’t chambered in accurate rounds. Sure, they’re great for minute of whitetail accuracy, but you’re not going to consistently shoot a lever gun at 1,000 yards. Think about how most lever guns (and some pump actions) work. All of those bullets sit nose-to-tail in a magazine tube.
Even notice that all the popular lever gun rounds are flat-nose? That’s because if you put a pointy bullet tip against the primer of another round in that magazine, all you have to do is bump that stock to turn your rifle into a hand grenade. All the most accurate rounds have pointy tips. We could get into the aerodynamics and why, but that’s another story.
Semi-autos can be made just as accurate as a bolt gun. The problem with accurizing a semi-auto is the cost that it takes to get it there. And you also have feeding issues to deal with at the same time, which are just easier to solve on a bolt gun. But most of your accurate semi-autos are just not cost-effective.
That’s why bolt-action rifles are usually in the lead when it comes to popular accurate rifles. It’s easy to free-float the barrel, most hold multiple rounds, you can use more aerodynamic ammunition, and you get good bang for your buck.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
