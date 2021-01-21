If you're a regular WaterLine reader, you've probably seen photos of Bob Mercier. He and his Jersey Devil irregulars have been regular contributors to the Reader Photos section for years. Sadly, Bob passed away after a short illness on Jan. 12. Here are a few photos to remember him by. See you on the other side, Bob.
