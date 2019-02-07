As a child growing up in the ‘70s, fishing was a big part of my life. That’s probably why I became a charter captain. Now back then the only way to learn how to fish was through trial and error — and try and fail I did.
Most of you reading this column will probably remember that in the ‘70s there were no helpful weekly magazines (like WaterLine) or radio shows (like Radio WaterLine) or Internet or YouTube to tell you what was biting where and how to rig for and what bait to use to catch them.
Back then you went to a tackle shops to get that kind of information. Tackle shops were all small mom-and-pop establishments that had to rely on their customers to tell them what was going on out in the local waters. Of course, we all know that fishermen never lie. The intel was always sketchy at best.
At some point in the early ‘70s, we discovered a TV show called Bill Dance Outdoors (it actually started in 1968, but I don’t think we knew about it that early). I can remember my Dad coming to get us boys from outside to come watch this crazy man catch bass on TV.
This guy would teach knot tying and lure presentation right there on the TV. And then he would rear back and set the hook on those poor bass like no one I had ever seen before. If that bass wasn’t attached to the other end of the line when he set the hook, he would often end up falling out of his chair and landing on the deck of his boat — sometimes even in the water.
I really enjoyed watching that fishing show with my Dad because it would make him laugh out loud. Dad was a drill sergeant in the Army and had a booming laugh that even the neighbors could hear. I miss that laugh.
Lucky for me, though, I’m still able to relive those times with my Dad in my heart because my old friend Bill Dance is still on the air to this day. He still makes me laugh, which always brings back great memories. Thank you, Mr. Dance.
So now you guys know that I’m a big Bill Dance fan. But what you may not know (unless you listen to the radio show) is that I have a bone to pick with him.
For the better part of four decades, he’s taught anglers that the best way to get the hook set in a fish is to pull back with lightning speed as hard as you can in one fell swoop until the fish comes flying out of the water at 100 miles an hour and lands in your live well, just barely missing your fishing partner.
While this is a great technique for largemouth fishing, it’s not quite as successful when you’re targeting saltwater species here in Southwest Florida.
For example, sheepshead, seeing as they’re the hot ticket right now. You have your bait down on the structure or under the dock you want to fish. All of a sudden you feel the nibble you been waiting for. What do you do?
For a lot of you, your inner Bill Dance comes flying out and you set the hook like a madman — only to come back with an empty hook. What should you have done? If you gently pull back on your rod tip and reel, reel, reel, I’ll bet you catch more sheepies.
Now let go offshore for some grouper, snapper, porgies, beeliners and other assorted bottom fish. So now you have your chunk of squid down on the bottom and you feel that oh-so-subtle tug on the end of your rod. What do you do?
Again, a lot of you summon up your best Bill Dance impression and you jerk up on the rod with lightning speed, only to find that the fish has snatched your hook clean. In deep water, your line has a big bow in it from the bottom to the top. Pulling up as hard and fast as you can does nothing more than pull it partly straight — without even moving the hook a lot of the time.
What should you have done? Just like with the sheepshead, the answer is reel, reel, reel until your rod starts to bend. Then you can give it a little tug if it makes you feel better.
Patience pays when it comes to saltwater fishing, and that goes for just about every species we have. Give the reel, reel, reel style of fishing a try and let me know how it works out for you.
Just so you guys know, every once in a while I also try to set the hook like my friend Bill taught me to do when I was a kid. After all, he’s a living legend, and he’s earned a sentimental Bill Dance hookset from me at least once a trip.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
