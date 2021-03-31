The water is warming up and there are white butterflies in the air. Most local fishermen know what that means: The tarpon are here, and more and more showing up every day. Before long, we’re going to be neck-deep in another Southwest Florida tarpon season.
That means you’re running out of time to gear up. Now is the time to get your rods, reels, hooks and leader all ready to go. Once tarpon reports start getting out, everybody is going to be looking for tarpon tackle. With COVID shortages still a real problem, you’d better get your fishing gear now. Otherwise, it’s not going to be a good feeling when you’re hearing about everybody else catching fish while you’re wishing you had bought the right tackle when you had the chance.
Rods are a big deal. Your standard inshore rods aren’t strong enough. While most offshore rods have the power, they lack the castability. Most of the time, tarpon fishing calls for a 7.5- to 8-foot spinning rod. The length will help you cast further so you can stay further back from the tarpon.
These are strong and tough fish, so a strong and tough rod is important. Look at the line ratings to determine this. You’re going to want a rod that is rated for something like 15-40, 20-40 or 20-50. The bigger the numbers, the heavier the line class. The ideal choice depends on where you are and what you are doing.
For example, in Boca Grande Pass, I use a heavier rod. I need more power here because when we’re fighting tarpon in deeper water, and that means a lot more pulling up to get those fish off the bottom and to the boat. Heavier rods don’t cast as well, but that doesn’t matter in the Pass since we’re not making long-distance casts.
Out on the beach or in shallower water, I am going to want a lighter action rod so I can cast further. It can be a challenge to find a rod heavy enough to take on a tarpon but also limber enough to make long casts and sensitive enough to feel that tiny tap when a tarpon sucks in a crab. That’s why I love my locally made Reaper rods — they really blow away most of the rest.
Tarpon are tackle busters, and they’ll test your reels as much as your rods. A cheap reel isn’t going to last long. Potmetal gears will break, and sub-par drags will overheat and get notchy or seize up. I know the good stuff is expensive, but it’s better to buy a $300 reel once than to keep buying $100 reels every time they break.
Line capacity is a prime consideration as well. Think about it: You are spooling up with a minimum of 50-pound braid (maybe 65 or 80) and you need a reel that will hold enough line for long runs, and also enough that if you get broken off you can still fish. That’s a minimum of 250 yards, and 300 is better.
Every tarpon fisherman likes different hooks. Whatever hook you are going to go with, whether it’s a J-hook to circle, you are going to want a 6/0 to 9/0 hook. I prefer the 7/0 Trokar TK3, which is an offset circle hook. It gets me a good hookup ratio and has proven itself to be extremely strong.
Leaders should be fluorocarbon. Don’t cheap out and use mono; they see it and you’ll get a lot fewer bites. There are so many different colors and brands, and they are all good. I use Hi-Seas 60- or 80-pound in the camo color.
Everyone who wants to get hooked up with a tarpon this season should go through their tackle and get their stuff ready now (really, you should have done it a month ago, but now will have to be good enough). The tarpon are here and more are coming, and everyone will know about it soon. Get out there and make it happen.
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
