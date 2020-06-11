I love that the staff at Peace River Wildlife Center is such a close-knit and compassionate group. We care about one another as well as the animals we treat and the public at large. But sometimes I wish they weren’t quite so attentive.
Worried that I might get bored on a lonely night after work (or, heaven forfend, a weekend off), the rehabbers often send me home with a little bundle of joy to keep me company. They call it “homecare.” The baby mammals have to be fed every few hours, around the clock when they are tiny, and if no one else is available on short notice to take them, I get shanghaied the privilege.
One or two babies isn’t so bad. It can actually be kind of fun and rewarding. But when you’ve got many different species, with a few individuals of different ages and developmental phases, it adds up to chaos.
I recently had four raccoons at two different ages, two neonate evening bats, and four baby armadillos. The feedings ranged from every two, three and four hours, and I had to formulate four different formulas for them. I felt like a circus clown juggling all those babies and bottles. (Note to PETA — I wasn’t literally juggling baby armadillos. But now that I have that picture in my mind, I’m sorely tempted.)
Eventually we found other accommodations for the two groups of raccoons and the bats, leaving me with the armadillos. I have raised the occasional single armadillo pup, but this is the first time I’ve had all four from the same litter.
Armadillos almost always have identical quadruplets — one egg splits into four offspring. The litter I got recently are boys. A few years ago, after getting an injured adult female armadillo, I made the mistake of trying to look up online how to differentiate a male from a female.
I don’t want to offend anyone’s delicate sensibilities, so let me just say that had it been a male, there would have been no question. And should the question ever arise in your garden club or around the pinochle table, I really don’t recommend typing “sexing armadillos” into your web browser.
The orphaned litter was brought in after a tractor inadvertently unearthed a burrow. The mother was killed instantly and two of the babies were injured and didn’t survive. The other pups are thriving and will eventually be released.
Native to South and Central America, armadillos made their own way to Texas via Mexico and were introduced to Florida in the 1920s. They are considered a naturalized species here, as opposed to invasive, since their population hasn’t exploded, they don’t readily spread disease, and they don’t destroy crops.
While they don’t prey upon most native animals or compete for their territories, they have been known to raid sea turtle nests, and so aren’t welcome on beaches where threatened and endangered turtles nest.
Natural enemies of the armadillo include panthers, bobcats, alligators, black bears, foxes, and trucks. Their leathery hide provides some defense against smaller predators and they can run quite quickly, but the armadillo’s big advantage is an explosive vertical jump when threatened. This works well when another animal is sniffing around an area where the armadillo is crouched in hiding.
A five-foot leap startles the predator long enough for the armadillo to scamper off into the dense thorny underbrush, protected by his armor plating. This method doesn’t work nearly as well when the threat is a Mack truck barreling down the highway at 75 mph, but the armadillo’s poor eyesight doesn’t allow him to differentiate between the two.
Armadillos can use a nearby body of water to avoid predators by holding their breath and walking across the bottom of a stream. A ‘dillo can traverse a wider body of water by swallowing air to inflate its stomach to twice the normal size and swimming across. Think of it as nature’s water wings.
Nocturnal by nature to avoid the heat stress of the day during the summer, armadillos eat mostly bugs, grubs and worms. They can cause a fair amount of damage to a manicured lawn, or you can consider their digging and tunneling free aeration service.
One fact everyone seems to know about armadillos is their association with leprosy or Hansen’s disease. They are one of only a few other mammals besides man that contracts the slow-growing bacteria that causes this illness, Mycobacterium leprae. For this reason, they were used extensively in the study of the disease and were instrumental in the discovery of a treatment and cure.
However, about 95 percent of modern humans are immune to leprosy. Only those people with a genetic predisposition who get infected with the bacteria have it progress to the disease state that can cause nerve damage — and even those can be cured with appropriate antibiotics now. In countries with good hygiene, new cases are rare.
My babies, as I have now come to think of them, probably began life last June or July, during the typical armadillo breeding season. With a normal gestation of 18 weeks, they were born in late March or early April.
For those of you keeping track of the math on your fingers, that doesn’t seem to add up — until you factor in that armadillos can have delayed implantation of the fertilized embryo for up to 14 months. This helps ensure the pups will be born during the best time of year, usually spring, and avoid unexpected hardships like drought.
But much like the superpower to leap small buildings (well, fairy houses anyway) in a single bound, this one doesn’t do much good against heavy machinery. Luckily the caring staff of PRWC is there to save the day once again.
Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.