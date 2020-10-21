After spending a couple days in the RV, my wife made an interesting comment. She evidently has a preference regarding how the dining area in the RV is built. After using ours for a year now (when it has been available for us to use and not in the shop), she evidently does not like the two-sided bench seating.
I found it quite comical this past weekend that while we were in the RV, my wife mentioned that she wished we had the table and two chairs instead of the two-sided bench seat.
I wasn’t exactly shocked by her statement — more amused that after having it for a year, she actually had a preference in which one we had, considering no RV we have owned to date has had a table with two chairs. Now, you might think that I’m making fun of my wife, but I can assure you I am not.
As we sat and chatted, I asked her why she would prefer one over the other. She feels that the table, if folded down or retracted, would allow more walk-through room in the coach. I couldn’t argue that point with her because after some consideration, I think she’s right. However, I did bring up two points for the sake of argument.
The first point was that while the dining area is on a slide and pretty much out of the way, it also acts as a place to sleep as long as you are not much over six feet tall. Her comment to that was that we don’t want anyone staying with us anyhow.
After I finished laughing, I had to again agree with her. When we head out in the RV, not even our kids are invited to join us. Mind you, we have three kids between us, but they are not children anymore. My son is 31, and her two daughters are 29 and 23. More often than not, they wouldn’t want to come with us anyway — we’re boring.
The other point I brought up is carpet. Almost every RV dining area with a table and chairs sits on carpet. We are not much for carpet these days. Our house has none; just hardwood, vinyl and tile. It’s a maintenance issue — we didn’t want the hassle of cleaning it any longer. How would that work in an RV?
On this point, she agreed with me. Plus, most RVs that have this type of dining area place it on a slide that extends down the entire side of the coach. Ours is an individual slide. But that would mean a rearrangement of the entire floor plan, which means looking at another coach, which is simply not in play at this time.
By the time we got through discussing the pros and cons, we had decided we’re good with what we have today. My guess is these types of conversations are not yet finished. The more we use this bigger coach, the more we see in it that we like — and also some things or ideas that we may like better at some point in time. But today we are good with what we have.
Usage is the best way to gauge your particular preferences. What works for you? What doesn’t? What do you like? What do you not? I suppose it would be tough to find one with absolutely everything you wanted unless you designed the interior yourself. You may have time for a project like that. I surely do not.
On a side note, this recent trip was quite fun. We pulled into the Lake Rousseau RV Park with the boat in tow. When I asked the folks up front where the boat ramp was, they all looked at me like I had three heads. They could not believe that I was going to back the boat down with the RV.
By the time we rolled around to the ramp, which was very conveniently located near our site, we had quite an audience. They had not seen anyone use an RV of our size to back the boat in. I tried to put on an entertaining show.
Once we got the boat in the water, tied off and secured on the wall by the ramp, one older gentleman just chuckled as I walked back to the RV to pull it into the site we had. He simply couldn’t believe what we had just done.
Personally, I don’t think it’s that rare. I’m sure many people back boats into the water with their RVs. How else can you launch? I just found it fun that so many people marveled at that simple accomplishment.
Between learning the ins and outs of our RV and amazing folks at the boat ramps with our boat-launching skills, there is never a dull moment when we we’re out in our coach. I’m so glad it’s a fun experience every time we go.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
