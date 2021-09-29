Mount a camera in your boat, send the picture through the cloud technology, and watch it on some device that you can download an app to. It’s the way things happen in our modern world of instant gratification. People have been doing it for years.
And I’m about to join that club. My intent is to put a GoPro camera somewhere in the boat and allow people to watch me fish live. I just started doing some research on this and getting the camera and the “toys” to make this happen is all very doable.
The one hurdle I need to get over is myself. I need to get over the fact that, yes, people will know exactly where I like to fish anytime I have that camera on. I mean, it really isn’t that big of a deal because I share information with my fishing buddies all the time. And I won’t have it on every time I’m out on the water.
I’m not huge on sharing information or fishing secrets via the Internet, Facebook, or any of the social media platforms that are out there. But recently, things have happened in my life that have me reevaluating just how I perceive these devices and platforms.
What’s driving this? My wife Missy happens to be my fishing partner in club and team events. Due to some medical issues, she missed the last tournament and will miss the next two as well — including the last tournament of the year, our club Classic.
The Classic is a special tournament for us. We fish it out of the north end of Lake Okeechobee, and last year we had an exceptional showing. Missy caught the biggest bass of the tournament on both days, and we took second place. In years past we have also had similar success.
Once I found out that she wouldn’t be able to go with me, I started coming up with a plan to take her along with me anyhow. She may not be there physically, but I can make it so she can watch everything I am doing.
The only downside I can see to this is that I know my wife. She may be at home healing up and preparing for next steps in her recovery, but that won’t stop her from picking up the phone and asking me what I am doing or why I’m fishing a particular spot. I can hear it now: “You need to move over there and throw this instead.”
Don’t think for one second that over two days of fishing I won’t hear that at least once. But it will be welcomed, and I’ll give her suggestions a try. After all, I do that when she’s in the boat. If she gets a feeling on something, I will definitely give it a whirl. We have each learned to listen to the other’s intuition.
It will be weird fishing the Classic by myself. I have a friend from the club who has volunteered to fish with me because he lost his partner as well. But I think I’ll do this one alone so I can have that feeling that she’s with me. And if we want to chat while I’m fishing, I can put her on the speaker on my cellphone and we can have a conversation.
I hate fishing without her, but I’m glad there are things out there that will allow me to take her along. Not only will it let her feel like she’s still part of the tournament, it also makes me push myself to jump into social media a little more. Maybe getting out on social media will also help me find a sponsor or two for the bigger professional trails that I’m fishing.
Really, I just want to see my wife come through this thing with flying colors. That’s what matters. But if landing a sponsor turns out to be a side benefit simply because I want to keep my wife involved in this tournament, I won’t complain.
We take so many things for granted in life. The simple little things that we do every day are just ordinary, until they are threatened or taken away. Work to overcome your fears because they only hold you back. Live and enjoy your life. After all, you only get one.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
