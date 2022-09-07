Hurricane

Shutterstock photo

 Shutterstock photo

Labor Day has come and gone. We’ve already had some relatively cool mornings, thanks to late-night thunderstorms. Soon the rainy season will be winding down, and we’ll start to see the first cold fronts of autumn bringing drier, cooler air to Southwest Florida.

Boom! That’s when a hurricane comes along and blindsides you.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments