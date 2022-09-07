Labor Day has come and gone. We’ve already had some relatively cool mornings, thanks to late-night thunderstorms. Soon the rainy season will be winding down, and we’ll start to see the first cold fronts of autumn bringing drier, cooler air to Southwest Florida.
Boom! That’s when a hurricane comes along and blindsides you.
We’ve got a lot of new residents here who haven’t yet got into the swing of our weather patterns. They heard about hurricanes in springtime, when the annual get-ready publications were fresh off the press and the expos were happening. A lot of them assume that as summer slowly settles down, the chances of a big blow happening settle down too.
Hurricanes are fed by warm water. They take heat energy from the tropical oceans and transfer it to the atmosphere. Although air can cool very quickly, water takes a lot longer to chill. The deeper and warmer it is, the longer it takes. And right now, there is a massive amount of heat energy in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.
Despite predictions for a highly active hurricane season, this summer did not produce much tropical activity. In fact, Danielle just became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season on Sept. 2. But making an assumption that we’re going to get away clean isn’t a good plan.
We’re surrounded by warm season three sides, and there’s still almost three months left of the official hurricane season. If the water stays warm, tropical systems can develop even after the season ends. A calendar means nothing to a hurricane.
So, even though we already published these hurricane tips for boaters back in June, I’m running them again — just in case you forgot or assumed the danger had passed. The following tips are brought to you by the Marine Insurance Division of BoatUS, experts in hurricane preparation.
Start Early: Devise a comprehensive plan in advance, the sooner the better. Use the comprehensive guide at the BoatUS Resource Center (https://bit.ly/3xgLA5A) to get you started.
Know Your Coverage: Understand your insurance policy and your marina contract. Your policy may pay up to 50 percent of the cost of hauling or moving your boat prior to a hurricane. Some marinas require that you haul your boat in advance of a storm to protect your boat and the marina.
Trailerable Boats: A trailer is, or should be, a ticket to take your boat inland to a more sheltered location away from tidal surge. But your boat won’t get far on a neglected trailer that has two flat tires and rusted wheel bearings. Inspect your trailer regularly to make sure it will be operable when it’s needed.
Boats On Lifts: When asked, “Where wouldn’t you want your boat to be in a hurricane?” just about all of the BoatUS CAT team members consistently say they wouldn’t want their boat to be on a hoist or lift. Damage to boats on lifts has been high and has included boats being blown off cradles, bunk boards breaking (and spilling the boats), boats grinding against lift motors and pilings, boats being overcome by the storm surge, and boats filling with rainwater and collapsing lifts.
The boats that do survive were typically subjected to only a slight surge, and the lift had been secured so that the boat and its cradle couldn’t be tossed around by the wind, and the boat was covered to reduce the weight of rainwater.
If the boat must be left on its lift, remove the drain plug so the weight of accumulated rainwater won’t collapse the lift. If the tidal surge reaches the boat, it will be flooded, but leaving the plug in place is likely to result in more serious structural damage.
Tie the boat securely to its lifting machinery to prevent the boat from swinging or drifting away. Some boats survived on their lifts when their owners used heavy straps to attach them to well-secured cleats on the dock. Plug the engine’s exhaust outlet and strip the boat. Make sure cockpit drains are free of debris.
Get on Land: Evidence shows that boats stored on land fare better on average in a hurricane compared to boats kept in the water. When you haul, locate jack stands along the hull in areas reinforced by a bulkhead to withstand the pushing force of the wind. You should also chain the jack stands together to keep them from spreading apart. If jack stands are located on soft ground, place plywood pads under them to keep them from sinking into the ground.
Moor Wisely: If you must moor your boat in the water during a hurricane, try to locate it in an area with the least amount of fetch — in other words, where waves have the least distance to build up. Canals are ideal, because lines can be run from both sides so the boat does not pound against the dock. Remember that the wind will veer around as the storm goes by, so be sure your boat is protected from a wide range of wind angles.
Use Long Lines: If your boat will be moored to a fixed dock or piling that does not ride up as the water level rises, you will need to use long lines so your boat can float up as the water level goes up. Lines that are too short can break or in some cases actually pull the piling out of the water. If you moor your boat to a floating dock, take note of the height of the pilings, which must be higher than the anticipated storm surge. If they are not, the entire dock will become a raft and take your boat with it.
Replace Old Dock Lines: Now is also time to get rid of your worn dock lines. According to Practical Sailor Tests, old lines lose 49 to 75 percent of their strength. Lines should nylon, either two- or three-strand, and in many cases larger than what you normally use. Reduce the possibility of your dock lines breaking due to chafe with chafing gear, which is inexpensive and easy to install. You can also switch to dock lines with a thimble spliced to the end, through which a short length of chain is run that is shackled to the dock cleat. To reduce stress on your dock lines, mooring compensators or snubbers can also be used.
Reduce Windage: You can do this by removing all canvas, including dodgers and biminis. Furling genoas should be removed, halyards should be attached to a small line and run to the top of the mast. Mainsail covers and mainsails should be removed. Cockpit covers for powerboats should be removed. Even if the storm does not damage your boat, it is likely that your canvas will be damaged or destroyed by wind or debris in the air.
Keep it secure, keep it safe, and don’t let your vigilance wane prematurely, because hurricane season is nowhere near over.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
