On June 27, one of the other charter boats out of Stump Pass Marina experienced a perfect example of how awareness of our surroundings can change the outcome of events. Capt. Leith Middleton, skipper of the Triple Trouble, was on a charter and observed a boat apparently having trouble.
It was rough and they were about 10 miles off the coast. Capt. Leith noted a 20-foot Sea Pro boat appeared to be listing and then looked like it capsized. He had his charter client reel in so they could investigate.
Two souls were saved by this swift action. A young man and his father were hanging around the sunk boat and extremely glad they were rescued. No one else was around, and no mayday was sent. If Leith had been busy and didn’t notice what happened, there’s a very good chance these men would no longer be with us.
When we talk about awareness of our surroundings, we usually mean looking for any movement or activity that betrays the locating of feeding fish. But our awareness can become essential for more than just fishing. This was an example of it becoming life or death for these two men in the rough waters of the Gulf.
Trying to understand the effects and influences from our recent tropical storm rains requires awareness also. Let’s all try to better understand how rain runoff affects our water quality and in turn fishing. As with most of nature, it’s a complex situation.
Significant freshwater influx seems to push fish and crabs downstream from creeks and rivers into bays and estuaries. Smaller baitfish and juvenile fish get flushed out too. Big tides and rains from storms can push smaller tarpon from non-tidal coastal ponds that flush only during storm events. Storm drains with strong flows offer hot bites.
Fresh water can help control red tide events, since it needs salty water to survive, and I’m sure Tampa Bay residents are hoping this storm helps dissipate their outbreak. Unfortunately, runoff also carries nutrients downstream, which can nurture the harmful algae blooms as well.
This is where our keen observations can help us gain a better understanding of whether our efforts to curb nutrients are accomplishing anything. It can go either way, or one way here but the other there. We just don’t know, but having awareness can help gain new knowledge. So observe in your area, and share your observations.
Everyone hates red tide fish kills. Well, except for crabs and shrimp, because it kills their predators and provides a feast. Even though I hate to see dead fish floating and stinking up everything, I can learn a lot even from devastating fish kills.
Dead fish are gross and it’s unhealthy to expose ourselves to red tide toxins, so be aware and take appropriate precautions before boating around outbreaks. But if you’re careful, knowledge can be gained by observing what was killed and where. I’ve discovered fish stocks in areas I previously had no clue existed by exploring fish kills. Again, awareness pays dividends.
Being aware of any water movements and variations that can steer us to awesome fishing or dead zones. A bit of current flow can be the difference between success and bust. Note coloration to help distinguish differences. Temperatures can make the difference too. I’ve found fish on clean incoming tides that wouldn’t bite, then come back after the tide turned out and crushed ‘em.
Fish can see better in the clear waters and usually bite better when it’s not so clear. Some fish need clear silt-free water to breathe but dart in and out of cloudy waters to feed. I’ve found big kings and Spanish this way around our passes.
Attention to our surroundings is always beneficial. Sometimes it can lead to more and better catching. Sometimes it can save a life. Always keep your eyes peeled.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.