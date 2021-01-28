The holidays are over, but the song still fits. Dressed in fleece and warm socks with a scarf, I saw the thermometer read 51 degrees and realized I’ve become a full-fledged southerner without the drawl. My blood must have thinned to water. I looked out and saw the lawn covered in white. I yelled out to Don: “Is that snow on the ground?” Then I realized it was just some little Mexican clover flowers in the grass.
This chilly weather brought to mind one of my first and most memorable experiences of racing to another state to see a lifer bird in the freezing cold. I am a true visionary and can roll out the reel of remembrance in my mind’s eye.
This was many, many years back. I was still learning much from my wonderful little birding group. A snowy owl was spotted on the beach in Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware. This is a magnificent bird, just beautiful, and I was so excited.
I posted my hope to find this bird on my birding group’s board. The group, which is still in existence, is Songstar. All members have been good friends for more than 30 years. Herb, one of my friends from New Jersey, said he would meet me at Henlopen and we could search for the owl together.
Herb was a birder extreme and I was elated to have his help. I grabbed my brand-new Kowa scope and my binocs and off I went in my van to meet with Herb. It was quite cold and there was about four or five inches of snow on the ground. This was no deterrent. I was living in Maryland but still a Jersey girl at heart.
Our meet site in Lewes, Del., was set and I was now tooling through the countryside in my trusty old Dodge. The open fields were dusted with snow, and drifts created little hills here and there. The leafless trees were stark against the winter sky.
Finally, after several hours, I arrived and met up with Herb. We found the site where it was alleged we may see this amazing creature. This was not a lifer for my experienced birder friend, but he always said seeing any bird is a good day. He was there to help me, the novice.
We trudged through sand and snow and set up the scope at a spot where we had a good view of the area. We didn’t have to wait very long before the near-mythical owl flew in and landed on a dune quite near us. With a huge wing span of three feet, this bird was difficult to miss.
I thought it was the most beautiful bird I had ever seen. The white feathers flecked in black were so striking against the snow on the sand dune. I was also grateful to have the scope with me as we could see an incredible amount of detail.
Snowies are the only owls that are normally white (Luna the screech owl is a significant exception). The males tend to have more white than the females. Both sexes have feathers fringed with black or dark brown, but the female is also dotted with dark brown.
Snowy owls are quite large and can be well over two feet in length. Their white feathers softly fall over their claws, probably keeping them warm. Black-rimmed golden eyes and a black beak complete the look.
They are simply stunning. I took every detail in as Herb and I took long looks through my Kowa. I still have this scope. It’s vintage now but I still use it.
It was thrilling to see one of my favorite birds instead of just looking at a photo — but, why was it here? Well, this Arctic creature tends to follow the food. Their diet consists of small mammals and birds such as ducks and geese. Their favorite mammals are lemmings. When prey becomes scarce, the owls start moving south.
There have been times when multiple snowy owls were spotted in Maryland. I have seen more than a few snowies since this one — in New Jersey, Maryland and even at the Potomac River on the Virginia side. They were all males. I have never seen a female snowy owl.
The fabulous sightings were not over for the day. The snowy owl soon flew off, but then another lifer for me flew in. Much to my delight, a small flock of snow buntings appeared on the same dune.
They were in their winter plumage: White wings deeply fringed with black. Males have more white on the wings. The beak is yellow in the winter. Their back is mottled with rust and black. That was a perfect day in my estimation.
I dedicate this column to the memory of my dear friend Herb Thompson. Herb left us a few years back due to serious complications from diabetes. His spirit and knowledge and love of nature will last forever in the heart and soul of his friends.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.