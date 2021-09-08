“Bring a rain jacket and wear sensible shoes.” That’s the text I received at 5:30 a.m. from my fishing buddy. We had been talking about starting a search for baby tarpon in previously and had made no mention of when we’d start. I texted back, asking where and when. The ramp at 6:15, he said.
No prior plans, no prior mention — just bring a raincoat and wear sensible shoes. So it began. The gauntlet had been thrown down and the odyssey began at 5:30 a.m., without notice or deference to prior plans, chores or charters.
Steve is on a mission. He’s been out of commission for a while due to personal reasons that I hope none of us ever have to go through. Now that he’s back, he’s turning a corner from caustic to just plain crazy.
In this case, crazy is good. Crazy is what you need to hunt tarpon and to spend so much time with one other guy, only 15 feet apart on a small poling skiff, looking for a fish that some consider one of the pinnacle catches of a fly angler.
A fish that doesn’t want to be found, bothered or interrupted. A fish that has no clock (until of spawning age), schedule or plan. They can be happy today and mad or just plain gone tomorrow. The little bastards have fins; they can and do travel.
We wanted to try this hunt in a different way, searching in different places at different times and on different tides. This time of year, we all go out early mornings.
Why? We have good reasons. Because that’s as cool as it’s going to be all day. Because the wind is at its lightest for the day. Because of the afternoon rain and thunder storms bringing lightning. Because tarpon seem to roll more and bite better in the morning. Why do we do it the harder way, with a fly rod? Because.
This first morning started at one of Steve’s baby tarpon spots. I asked why we were starting out at a spot known to both of us. He replied, “I thought we’d start out familiar for an hour then take off to a new spot I’ve been thinking about,” then climbed up on the platform and started to push.
Steve’s got great eyes; he sees fish incredibly well. But when it comes to tarpon — well, everything is a tarpon. A leaf falls from a mangrove and dimples the water, it’s a tarpon. A ladyfish feeds, it’s a tarpon. A mullet jumps, it’s a tarpon. You get the picture. I had to cast to a manatee boil until its nose popped up and took a breath. I was casting to gar and bait balls.
I turned to face him on the poling platform and said, “OK, we have got to have some rules here. First of which, we only cast to a confirmed tarpon sightings.” “Agreed” he said. “There’s one!” I turned to look. “Confirmed?” I asked. He answered, “Yes. But I could be wrong.” I looked back and said, “You were in the military and sheriff’s department, you know what confirmation is.” Then he proceeded to talk about alien sightings the military has been declassifying. I laughed out loud and shook my head as I wondered what kind of adventure I was in for during this project.
Fishing day after day with Steve is like fishing with a very large wind-up parrot perched on the back of the boat. One minute he’s talking about a Joe Rogan podcast; the next, it’s lawn mowers and Nissan auto parts!
“There’s one over there; backcast 70 feet into the wind.” I can’t help but laugh. I make the cast, then he poles toward my target so I have to strip ten times as fast to put action on the fly and it’s difficult to keep the “feel” of the retrieve. If the fish hits, it’s going to be trouble. Of course, it eats, goes in the air, and the fly just plops on the water.
“What happened?” he asks. “You were poling to him at 10 knots, he was coming to us at 20 and ate, and I got caught with the slack.” “Hey,” he says, “looks like rain — what do you think?” I got whiplash from the 90-degree segue, but I answered, “You don’t care if it rains.” “No, you’re right, but I hate lightning!”
Fishing during the afternoons and evenings, we got caught in several storms. I swear that no meteorologist or weather app should have a job or place on a phone! We were way back in a stinky little canal one afternoon and were supposed to have a two- or three-hour window to fish.
Fish started rolling, we caught a couple, then the lighting and thunder. Rods were thrown in the bottom of the boat, the push pole was almost thrown away and we headed for a very narrow, short bridge that we had passed through earlier. Just as we got there, the bottom fell out. That was lucky.
Well, sort of. It thundered, with lightning everywhere, and poured down rain while we sat in a proverbial wind tunnel. It poured so hard that the bridge started to leak and squeak. Yes, high-pitched little squeaks.
The underside of the bridge was made up concrete and metal ribbing about 6 inches deep running the full span. These slots were filled with bats! Hundreds of them, with little beady eyes peering down at us, and the squeaking started to sound like laughter.
As the thunder rolled, the lightning flashed and the rain poured, we noticed the boat and our raincoats getting covered with a brownish-yellow muck. No big deal, just liquified bat guano. It smelled worse than a toxic fertilizer factory! We were there for a very long 45 minutes waiting for the lightning to move off just far enough we could get ourselves and the boat out in the still-pouring rain for a good rinse.
The odyssey will continue. In the meanwhile, stay dry and stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
