Have you ever used your RV to tow and launch a boat? Since we got our bigger RV (not quite two years ago now), people are always amazed that we could use it at the boat ramp to back our boat into the water and load it back up at the end of the day.
At RV parks that have lake access, we’ve had a dozen golf carts suddenly appear over to the ramp just to see us unload the boat. Once the boat is in the water, they watch as we back the whole rig (boat trailer and all) into a site and get the RV hooked up for our stay.
This past weekend we were in Tavares (a little town about 25 miles northwest of Orlando) with the boat for a fishing tournament. When we launched, no one was there. However, after the tournament was over, the park was littered with trucks and trailers. But only one RV stood in the lot: Ours.
We pulled out and waited in line like everyone else. When it was our turn, we backed the RV down and loaded the boat up. While pulling the boat up on the trailer, I noticed people standing by the dock, and even some that were in line to get their boat in or out of the water, standing and staring as my wife and I loaded the boat up.
One fellow walked up and said that it was the coolest thing he had seen all day, and that knowing you could use the RV at the ramp had him thinking about making purchasing an RV even more. He had been in the market but thought it would limit him on the fun he could have with his boat. I told him it had not limited us in our boating use whatsoever.
Getting the boat backed into the water looks tricky, but it’s actually a piece of cake. Utilizing the camera mounted on the back of the coach, as well as the RV’s big mirrors, it’s really quite simple to get the RV lined up and backed down a ramp. The only thing I have to watch for is whether or not I can get the RV into a ramp due to trees or something that would block the way.
The fascination people have with watching someone back a boat into the water using an RV is amazing. I guess it’s like a magic trick for most people. I shouldn’t be surprised, since it appears that simply backing an RV into a site where you can’t drive through is also a major challenge for some.
A lot of RV owners simply refuse to back their rigs up into a site. I admit, pull-through sites are easier. But I don’t want to limit my choice of sites that much. We have had some awesome views simply because we were willing to back the RV in when others weren’t. Sometimes, knowing how to back in can even be the difference between getting a spot or going to the next campground.
I stayed at a park in Kissimmee this February while fishing in a bass tournament. While standing in the office, I heard a gentleman ask the person at the desk if the park had any sites available. They said yes, but because it was the peak of season they only had a few spots left. All would require backing in. The gentleman thanked the person at the counter, but said he was not going to back his RV into any site and never had.
I was a little shocked when I heard that. I asked the person behind the counter if that happened often. She told me that it did, then asked if I was able to back into a spot. Once I assured her that this would not be a problem, they took us around the park in a golf cart to look at the remaining sites and let us pick the one we wanted. We selected our site and went about our business of getting the RV in and set up. Nothing to it.
I guess it never dawned on me that backing up an RV is a daunting task for so many people. Maybe it’s because in my younger life I had to drive a 28-foot box truck to deliver office furniture, so I got very comfortable backing up a bigger vehicle.
If you don’t have the reverse skills needed to operate your RV and back it in anywhere you need to, it’s time to learn them. Find an empty parking lot with nothing to run into and learn by doing. Once you start to feel more comfortable with it, set up some parking cones or other non-hazardous markers and hone your new abilities.
Learning to get good with reverse can be a challenge at times, but a little patience goes a long way. And once you’re able to do it well, I promise you it will pay off — even if you never plan to launch a boat with your RV.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
