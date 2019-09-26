Most of us started out our fishing careers catching freshwater panfish. Pumpkinseeds aren’t just for kids, though. If you can’t remember the last time you went out panfishing, it’s time to give it another try. Why? Because it’s a whole lot of fun.
Southwest Florida is home to a number of small freshwater gamefish. Although some of the up-North favorites are missing (including the aforementioned pumpkinseed), we make up for it with exotic species from around the world. Bluegill are probably the most common of the natives, but we also have redears (shellcrackers), spotted sunfish (stumpknockers), warmouth (kind of like a rock bass) and black crappie. We also have several species of tilapia, along with my favorite panfish — a Central American fish called a Mayan cichlid.
One of the best things about panfishing is that it can be done without any high-tech gear and on a shoestring budget. Sure, you can buy high-quality ultralight tackle if you want. You can also cut a bamboo stalk, attach a string to the end, tie on a bent pin and start fishing.
In the long run, it’s probably easier to just use whatever light inshore or bass gear you already have. All you’ll need are some small long-shanked hooks (they’re so much easier to get out of little panfish mouths), some small floats and splitshot sinkers, and some bait.
There are many different natural baits you can use. Nightcrawlers are popular, but be prepared to chop them into several pieces. If you’d rather not cut worms, red wigglers are smaller and can be used whole. You can also buy or catch crickets, waxworms, giant mealworms and various other creepy-crawlies. Minnows, bought at the bait shop or netted on-site, are also a good choice.
If you prefer artificial lures, Beetle Spins are the gold standard. Some hard-core panfishermen have boxes full of different colors and sizes ready to go at a moment’s notice. Small jigs or spoons are also effective.
For the most fun you can have with your pants on, pick up a cheap fly rod and an assortment of poppers and small wet flies. Can’t cast far with a fly rod ? No problem — the average panfishing cast is less than 20 feet. Trying to keep your cool while these small but mighty fish attack your poppers or foam spiders will challenge any angler. Most likely you’ll break down in cackling, maniacal laughter.
Panfishing is a very democratic pastime, open equally to fishermen in boats and on shore. Actually, the boaters might get the short end of this particular stick. There are some launches available. You could put in at Harbor Heights, the Nav-A-Gator or Lettuce Lake and fish the Peace River or Horse Creek. You can put into Shell Creek from Hathaway Park in Punta Gorda. If you have a small enough jon boat or paddlecraft, you can slide it down the bank of almost any canal.
Fishermen on foot can do phenomenally well spot-hopping. There’s a lot of fishable water this year right along many roadsides. The retention ponds along Kings Highway are full of fish, and so are the waterways along U.S. 41 between Punta Gorda and Fort Myers. The Cocoplum Waterway along Hillsborough Boulevard in North Port is another good spot. Just be careful to avoid trespassing — most of the banks are private property.
No matter where you fish or how you get there, focus on areas where the fish are most likely to be. Culverts, spill dams, and anywhere else there’s good water flow will probably hold fish, which wait facing into the current for something yummy to show up. If there’s no strong flow, target the edges of heavy vegetation of dropoffs. Sound like snook fishing? It’s really not that different, other than the size of the predator and prey.
For many people, a day of panfishing ends with a fish fry. I’m picky about water quality myself — if the water looks too gross to wade in barefoot, I’m probably not eating anything that’s been living in it. But our panfish do make fine table fare — especially the tilapia and Mayans, which are thicker than most of the native species and can actually be filleted.
Don’t forget to stay legal. Your saltwater fishing license doesn’t cover you in fresh water. That’s why I always get a combo license — I can fish anywhere I want. The bag limits on panfish are very liberal: 50 per day for bluegills, shellcracker, stumpknockers and warmouth, mix or match, and 25 a day for crappie. If you’re hoping to feed the neighborhood, go for tilapia and Mayan cichlids — there’s no bag limit at all on them. You could literally fill the truck bed.
The eating is a bonus, but as I said at the beginning, panfishing is all about fun. Seriously. You simply can’t catch bluegills and tilapia without having a good time. It’s almost like being a kid again, if only for a couple hours, and that’s sure not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing info, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.