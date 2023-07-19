This is a male brown-winged striped sweat bee (Agapostemon splendens) found sleeping on a leaf at night. During the day, these bees are highly active and can often be seen zipping around many different kinds of flowers. The females, which are solid metallic green, can be mistaken for several other bees. But the males, with their green thorax and yellow abdomen with black bands, don’t look like anything else. Like other male bees and wasps, this guy has no stinger. In the species that have them, the stinger is a modified ovipositor, an organ females use to lay eggs. No ovipositor, no stinger. Female sweat bees can sting, but these are solitary bees with no colonies to defend, so you would have to do something dumb like try to squish her to get one to sting you. Even if they do, the sting is reportedly mild compared to a honeybee. I can’t give you a firsthand report because I haven’t been dumb enough for one to sting me (yet).
This brown trig (Anaxipha sp., possibly A. fultoni) is about half-inch long (if you don’t count the antennae, which are about twice as long as the body). Trigs are tiny crickets, and there are about a half-dozen species in Southwest Florida. The males sing all night from vegetation about 3 to 8 feet high. Some trig species are attracted to lights; some are not.
A green lacewing (probably Ceraeochrysa smithi). Adults have a very delicate appearance and feed mostly on nectar and honeydew. Their larvae, however, are much more robust and prey on aphids and other small soft-bodies insects.
Culex erraticus is a fairly common local mosquito species. According to the Walter Reed Biosystematics Unit, which conducts research on medically significant arthropods, C. erraticus is a proven vector of lizard malaria (Plasmodium floridense), which infects nearly half the brown anoles in the state — but fortunately for us, not humans.
A a humpbacked orb weaver (Eustala anastera). Like many other similar orb weavers, this is a nocturnal species. Each night it spins a new web, and each morning it eats the old one. Silk is mostly protein, and it doesn’t make sense to waste it.
A bush cricket nymphs (probably the restless bush cricket, Hapithus agitator). Bush crickets are about the same size as the common domestic cricket, but as the name suggests, they’re usually found a bit higher up in the shrubbery instead of on the ground. This one was found gnawing a hole in a Caesar weed leaf. This invasive plant is ignored by most herbivores, so I was happy to see that something is actually willing to eat it.
A palm flatid planthopper (Ormenaria rufifascia). At about 0.4 inches, this is one of the largest planthoppers we have in Florida, and its bright colors mean it’s one of the most easily spotted. Planthoppers are related to cicadas and have the same basic body plan, including a sharp straw-like appendage that replaces the mouth. This proboscis is used to stab a hole into a live leaf or stem so the planthopper can suck out juices, which are its only nourishment. In small numbers, planthoppers don’t really damage their hosts. But occasionally there are lots of them on a single plant, and that can be a problem. This particular species rarely occurs in sufficient density to become a pest. As the name indicates, it feeds on palms. Preferred hosts are the native sabal palm and saw palmetto, but they have been reported on fan palms and paurotis palms as well. They are usually seen on older fronds, leaving the new growth alone. This is an unexpected trait for a plant feeder, since young leaves are more tender and easy to poke holes in. But mature fronds contain more sugar, and that’s what the hoppers are after, so they’re worth the trouble. Adults of this species are a summertime thing in Florida, and I’m always happy when I spot one in my yard. I have both saw palmetto and sabals here, and it’s welcome to take a nip any time.
This is a male brown-winged striped sweat bee (Agapostemon splendens) found sleeping on a leaf at night. During the day, these bees are highly active and can often be seen zipping around many different kinds of flowers. The females, which are solid metallic green, can be mistaken for several other bees. But the males, with their green thorax and yellow abdomen with black bands, don’t look like anything else. Like other male bees and wasps, this guy has no stinger. In the species that have them, the stinger is a modified ovipositor, an organ females use to lay eggs. No ovipositor, no stinger. Female sweat bees can sting, but these are solitary bees with no colonies to defend, so you would have to do something dumb like try to squish her to get one to sting you. Even if they do, the sting is reportedly mild compared to a honeybee. I can’t give you a firsthand report because I haven’t been dumb enough for one to sting me (yet).
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
This brown trig (Anaxipha sp., possibly A. fultoni) is about half-inch long (if you don’t count the antennae, which are about twice as long as the body). Trigs are tiny crickets, and there are about a half-dozen species in Southwest Florida. The males sing all night from vegetation about 3 to 8 feet high. Some trig species are attracted to lights; some are not.
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
A green lacewing (probably Ceraeochrysa smithi). Adults have a very delicate appearance and feed mostly on nectar and honeydew. Their larvae, however, are much more robust and prey on aphids and other small soft-bodies insects.
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
Culex erraticus is a fairly common local mosquito species. According to the Walter Reed Biosystematics Unit, which conducts research on medically significant arthropods, C. erraticus is a proven vector of lizard malaria (Plasmodium floridense), which infects nearly half the brown anoles in the state — but fortunately for us, not humans.
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
A cotton stainer (Dysdercus suturellus). These are common bugs that suck the juices out of flower buds. They like Caesar weeds, but also hibiscus and, as the name suggests, cotton.
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
A a humpbacked orb weaver (Eustala anastera). Like many other similar orb weavers, this is a nocturnal species. Each night it spins a new web, and each morning it eats the old one. Silk is mostly protein, and it doesn’t make sense to waste it.
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
A bush cricket nymphs (probably the restless bush cricket, Hapithus agitator). Bush crickets are about the same size as the common domestic cricket, but as the name suggests, they’re usually found a bit higher up in the shrubbery instead of on the ground. This one was found gnawing a hole in a Caesar weed leaf. This invasive plant is ignored by most herbivores, so I was happy to see that something is actually willing to eat it.
WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive
A palm flatid planthopper (Ormenaria rufifascia). At about 0.4 inches, this is one of the largest planthoppers we have in Florida, and its bright colors mean it’s one of the most easily spotted. Planthoppers are related to cicadas and have the same basic body plan, including a sharp straw-like appendage that replaces the mouth. This proboscis is used to stab a hole into a live leaf or stem so the planthopper can suck out juices, which are its only nourishment. In small numbers, planthoppers don’t really damage their hosts. But occasionally there are lots of them on a single plant, and that can be a problem. This particular species rarely occurs in sufficient density to become a pest. As the name indicates, it feeds on palms. Preferred hosts are the native sabal palm and saw palmetto, but they have been reported on fan palms and paurotis palms as well. They are usually seen on older fronds, leaving the new growth alone. This is an unexpected trait for a plant feeder, since young leaves are more tender and easy to poke holes in. But mature fronds contain more sugar, and that’s what the hoppers are after, so they’re worth the trouble. Adults of this species are a summertime thing in Florida, and I’m always happy when I spot one in my yard. I have both saw palmetto and sabals here, and it’s welcome to take a nip any time.
If you’ve tried to go outdoors anytime over the past couple weeks, you know it’s been hot out there. Not just ordinary hot, either. It’s been that brutally ugly nature-is-trying-to-kill-us-again hot. And if it’s not hot, it’s because there’s a thunderstorm parked on top of you.
Sure, you can work around it. For example, if you go out from 6:15 to 8:30 a.m., it’s almost tolerable. But see that you get home before 9, or you and all your gear might spontaneously combust.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.