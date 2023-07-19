If you’ve tried to go outdoors anytime over the past couple weeks, you know it’s been hot out there. Not just ordinary hot, either. It’s been that brutally ugly nature-is-trying-to-kill-us-again hot. And if it’s not hot, it’s because there’s a thunderstorm parked on top of you.

Sure, you can work around it. For example, if you go out from 6:15 to 8:30 a.m., it’s almost tolerable. But see that you get home before 9, or you and all your gear might spontaneously combust.


   

Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments