Backyard fishing

You might catch a surprisingly big fish right off your dock. This black drum was caught in Punta Gorda.

 WaterLine file photo

Southwest Florida has a lot of places a land-based angler can go. While most bridges and many seawalls are off-limits, we have a plethora of piers and miles of beach that you can fish. But a lot of you don’t need to go that far for some excellent fishing opportunities. In fact, you don’t even need to leave the house.

Charlotte Harbor has 190 miles of saltwater canals, most of which are residential. In Punta Gorda especially, a huge percentage of the population lives right on the water. Some folks take full advantage of this, but others don’t boat or even fish (I know; it makes no sense to me, either).


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

