Backyard fishing

Southwest Florida has a lot of places a land-based angler can go. While most bridges and many seawalls are off-limits, we have a plethora of piers and miles of beach that you can fish. But a lot of you don’t need to go that far for some excellent fishing opportunities. In fact, you don’t even need to leave the house.
Charlotte Harbor has 190 miles of saltwater canals, most of which are residential. In Punta Gorda especially, a huge percentage of the population lives right on the water. Some folks take full advantage of this, but others don’t boat or even fish (I know; it makes no sense to me, either).
For those of you who recognize the potential for fishing in your own backyard — or a friend’s backyard, or Grandma’s backyard, or anybody’s backyard you can talk your way into — I have some tips for maximizing your success. Some work right now; others will take a little time to implement.
Use a smaller weight: A lot of people have a tendency to use too much lead. Letting your bait move with the current is often more productive, so try using a small splitshot or even free-lining your bait. Sometimes, a float and splitshot will get you the best success.
Don’t fish the middle: The center of most canals is bare mud. That’s where the catfish and toadfish live. Instead, focus on the structure you can see: Docks (including the one you’re standing on), bridge pilings, boat lifts, oysters, mangroves, etc. That’s where ambush predators will hide. This rule can be broken when you see fish actively feeding in the middle, which will often be jacks or tarpon.
Be persistent: Maybe you’ve tossed a line into your canal and had no success. OK. Don’t give up to quickly. Try different times of day and different stages of the tide. This is actually true of any inshore fishing spot, and it applies just as much to your canal as it does anywhere else.
Install a dock light: You’ve probably seen underwater dock lights, and maybe you were a little envious of all those fish swimming around them. If you don’t have one, they do make wonderful wild aquariums. However, and above-water light is actually better for catching (rather than just seeing) fish. Be aware that your dock light will draw fishermen as reliably as it will draw fish. The light may be yours, but the water and the fish belong to the public.
Don’t be afraid to fake it: You don’t need to buy bait every time you want to wet a line. Artificial lures can work very well for backyard fishing. In my backyard canal, I often fish suspending lures or soft plastic swimbaits. I fish natural bait occasionally, but the artificials are much more convenient.
Let it soak: A big dead bait sitting on the bottom is a good way to target the bigger fish that may be residents or just moving through. Big snook and redfish, juvenile jewfish, tapron and even the oddball bull shark might come by and gulp it down. This is great for when you’re already outside watching the sunset, grilling dinner or whatever.
Watch those rods: While you can certainly set up rod holders on your dock, this isn’t a Ronco rotisserie — you can’t set it and forget it. Under state law, you need to tend your gear. If you’re in the backyard playing lawn darts of mowing, you’re A-OK. Inside watching the game? Not good, buddy.
Chum ‘em up: If you want to draw more fish activity to you, a chum bag hung off the dock will often work much better than you might believe. It gets all the little critters that already live around your dock active while also bringing in fish from downcurrent. Chum regularly and you’ll probably have a lot more fish hanging around.
Keep your bait alive: A floating bait bucket is great for keeping bait kicking for a few hours, but not so good for leaving tied to the dock. Why not? Because it floats. Your bait gets baked in the sun and chilled at night. A bait pen is a better option. Be aware that’s it’s tough to sneak bait out of a pen, so have a bucket with an aerator ready to hold the bait you’ll use right away. Constantly pulling a bait pen will scare the fish off.
Most importantly, remember that bag and size limits still apply, even when you’re in your own backyard. It might be your dock and your seawall, but you still don’t own the water or the fish. They belong to everybody, and conservation is the responsibility of every fisherman.
Being able to just walk out into the backyard and start fishing is an incredible opportunity, and it’s one that only a lucky few have. If you’re on that list, count your blessings. I know I do.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.