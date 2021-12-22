In an ideal world, people in positions of power would make rational decisions and truthfully explain the reasons behind them. We don’t live in that world. In the world where we live, the decisions are often poorly thought-out and frequently end up causing more problems than they solve. Three cases in point have crossed my email inbox this week.
Piney Point
Y’all remember Piney Point, right? The huge phosphate processing wastewater spill in Tampa Bay that happened this past April? If not, Google it. Anyway, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection sends out weekly emails discussing the current state of affairs. This week’s missive included the following gem:
On Dec. 16, 2021, the department issued the permit to Manatee County for their planned underground injection control well for Piney Point. DEP determined that Manatee County’s application to construct and test an underground injection control well and an associated dual zone monitor well meets all applicable regulations for protection of ground water resources and the environment following a thorough review.
Do you know what underlies Florida? A great big slab of limestone. Limestone, by its nature, is porous. Water flows through limestone. Water that you put into the ground is going to merge with existing groundwater in the aquifer.
That’s water that millions of Floridians rely on to keep their taps flowing (your on that list if you have a well). That’s water that flows up and out through countless springs, both on land and in the Gulf of Mexico. “Out of sight, out of mind” isn’t gonna work here. Hiding that water won’t make it disappear. Instead, it will become everyone’s problem as it spreads far and wide.
And keep in mind that there are billions of gallons of phosphate mining and processing wastewater in settling ponds and gypstacks throughout central Florida. If we can inject Piney Point water into the ground, why not the rest of the wastewater? We can make it all magically go away.
Alternative solution: Evaporate the water and collect the dry material for its chemical content. More expensive? Yeah. But what value can you place on clean groundwater?
Gopher tortoises
Land developers are not generally regarded as great friends to wildlife, but there are few species they hate more than gopher tortoises. Then presence of these lumbering reptiles adds significantly to the cost of clearing land, as inspections are required to determine if any of their burrows are on a site before the bulldozers can roll.
Worse, if tortoises are discovered, having them removed is quite expensive. Tortoises can’t be just dropped off any old place. Private land owners have to sign contracts that they will accept up to two tortoises per acre on lands that can’t be developed. In exchange, they charge a self-determined fee for every tortoise they accept.
A few years ago, those fees ranged from $500 to about $1,500. But there’s a construction boom, and that’s led to a shortage of permitted relocation sites. Demand is up, supply is down — and guess what happened to prices? Now it can cost as much as $6,000 to place a tortoise.
Of course, the developers cried for a break. Of course, the legislature wanted to give it. But they can’t, because tortoises are the FWC’s domain and landowners set their own prices. So instead, the governor reached out to FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton, who shortly released an executive order allowing gopher tortoises to be relocated much farther from their home ranges, and also temporarily relocated to approved public lands or penned on the development site.
Relocation is always hard on gopher tortoises. These are long-lived animals (80 years or more) that are highly territorial. They memorize a relatively small range of 5 to 50 acres, learning it from the time they are hatchlings. Suddenly dropping them into strange surroundings is a huge stressor and leads to wandering as they try to find familiar places. Road kills are common.
It’s worse when they’re taken long distances. Plant communities are very different. Yes, there are food sources, but not the ones they’re used to. Even the ones with which they are familiar may fruit or bloom at different times.
Alternative solution: This one is tough, and neither developers nor tree-huggers will like it. The problem is not just the tortoises but all the other wildife and habitats flattened into neighborhoods and shopping centers. So, for every acre steamrolled, an acre of quality wildlife habitat should be bought on the developer’s dime and then be left undeveloped — forever.
But the tortoises that are relocated are being put where they don’t really belong. Good gopher tortoise habitat in Florida already has a resident tortoise population, and you can’t just add more and expect everything to be OK. The best thing to do with tortoises on sites under development would be to euthanize them.
Terrapins and crab traps
What — two bad turtle decisions in the same week? Afraid so. I wrote about this one a while back. Diamondback terrapins are saltwater turtles (not sea turtles) that live in the estuaries and are frequently found in the same general areas as blue crabs. They get caught in crab traps and, being unable to breathe water, drown.
The FWC has been looking at BRDs, or bycatch reduction devices, as a way to prevent as many terrapins from drowning. BRDs are fitted at the trap’s entrance and are made to prevent a mature turtle from squeezing in. They don’t do much to keep smaller turtles out, but it’s better than nothing.
After studying on the problem for several months, the FWC announced a plan at their December meeting: By March 1, 2023, all recreational blue crab traps will be required to have rigid funnel openings no larger than 2x6 inches at the narrowest point or 2x6-inch BRD installed.
Well, that sounds … wait a minute. Just the recreational traps?
So, the FWC has decided that commercial traps are less dangerous to terrapins than recreational traps. The main rationale is that commercial traps are checked more often, on average. Do they think that terrapins can hold their breath for a day, waiting for the crabber to come back around to his line? They also said that commercial trappers move their traps more often, which … somehow … is also less of a problems for the turtles.
But don’t worry about any of that, because there’s a second part of the plan to save terrapins. Right now, it’s legal to collect one terrapin per day, and you can possess two. These animals used to be valued mostly for their meat, but with live ones currently selling for hundreds of dollars each, that’s some spendy turtle soup.
Starting in March of 2022, wild collection will be illegal. That’s a good thing. Anyone who currently owns one or two will be able to get a no-cost permit and keep those animals. But it also looks like the state is leaning toward a ban on captive breeding, which is monumentally stupid since there will always be a demand for terrapins.
As reasoning, they cite that in some cases captive breeding has been used as a cover to trade in illegally caught wild animals. Yes, absolutely it has. Look at tigers, rhinos, macaws and monkeys. All have had this exact problem. They also have something in common: They breed at low rates and have all had fertility problems in captivity.
Alternative solutions: If recreational crab traps need BRDs, so do commercial traps. Trying to find a rationale for one but not the other is absurd. Also, let commercial breeders supply the pet market with hatchlings, which can be produced in large numbers and will squash poachers’ profits to the point it won’t even be worth it. Breeders can be regulated through permits and inspections, which can also pay for themselves.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
