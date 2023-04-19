It’s getting to be tarpon time. Last week we talked a bit about the rods and reels you should use to take on a silver king. This week, I’d like to discuss the baits and lures that will give you your best shot at actually hooking one of these magnificent gamefish.
Of course, before you put on a bait, you have to tie on a hook. And before that, you have to tie on a leader. For that, you’ll want 60- or 80-pound fluorocarbon. About 2 to 5 feet of leader is appropriate (if you’re not getting bites, try a longer or shorter leader). Monofilament is cheaper, but a lot more visible and will turn the fish off.
While you’re at the tackle shop, pick up some 3-inch oval floats and an assortment of splitshot sinkers. The fish may be biting on top or maybe a little deeper, and it’s good to be ready for either.
The right hook is important. Tarpon are incredibly strong fish, and they also have very hard mouths. Your hook needs to be as tough and sharp as possible. My favorite is the 7/0 Owner Mutu Light circle hook. I also use Gamakatsu 7/0 Octopus straight-eye circle hooks and Owner 7/0 needle-point J-hooks.
Mustad and Eagle Claw also make nice hooks that will work, though I don’t like the confusing way Eagle Claw models are labeled. Whatever you do, don’t use el-cheapo no-brand hooks for tarpon. If they don’t bend, they’ll break. It might be fine for trout fishing, but tarpon aren’t trout.
On to the bait. There are lots and lots of things you can use for tarpon bait. When the fish are hungry, it’s often just a matter of putting something edible in front of them. But there are a couple of standards that are generally known as tarpon candy: Atlantic thread herring (aka threadfins) and swimming crabs. Naturally, getting them can be just boatloads of fun.
Right now there are a few schools of threadies in the open waters of the Harbor. They’re not hard to spot; just look for the disturbed patches of water. Sometimes they’ll have birds diving on them, but not always. They’re spooky, so it’s hard to get a boat close to them to throw a net. Even if you do, they’re amazingly fast and usually will escape.
Catching them on a sabiki rig is easier, but they often ignore a sabiki in the dark water of the Harbor. It’s not uncommon to have to leave huge schools of threadfin behind you to go out to the beach, looking for threadies that are willing to eat a teensy shiny hook.
And even once you get them, they’re hard to keep alive. You need a big baitwell with good flow, and you can’t crowd them like whitebait. A well that holds 500 whitebait holds maybe two dozen threadies.
Blue crabs or pass crabs are also a pain to get. Until the rains start, most of the crabs will be back in the mangrove swamps and little creeks, where they’re pretty hard to get to. That means they’ll be uncommon in the bait shops, so you have to go get your own. I don’t know about you, but slogging through waist-high mud is never at the top of my list. If you find them for sale, expect to pay between $4 and $6 per crab.
Fortunately, other baits with lesser reputations will also catch tarpon. Pinfish make really good bait, and they’re a lot easier to catch on a sabiki or castnet. Catfish are a good and often-overlooked choice. They’ll work live or dead, and you can use the whole fish or just the tail section (hardheads are more readily taken than sailcats, by the way).
Live or dead ladyfish are another option. Even cutbait will get the job done — more than a few tarpon have been caught on chunks of mullet or ladyfish. And I don’t know why so few anglers believe this, but tarpon love shrimp. In theory, bigger shrimp are better. If I’m going tarpon fishing early in the season, I’m going to have a couple dozen selects or bigger with me.
For those of you who don’t like using bait, you can also use artificials very effectively to catch tarpon. There are a lot of hard baits that will work, but I don’t like to throw anything with treble hooks at a tarpon.
First, if you hook one and he breaks your line, you may have just pinned that fish’s mouth shut — a death sentence, and a slow one at that.
Second, if you get the fish to the boat, do you really want to be the one who reaches down to take all those hooks out of the tarpon’s face? Sounds like a good way to end up in the emergency room, if you ask me.
If you want to use a hard bait, I’d suggest taking off all the treble hooks and putting a single hook on the tail. This will mess up the action of some baits, but I know for sure it works just fine with a Bomber Long A. I’ve used just that setup to catch tarpon from the canal behind my house. If you must use the treble hooks, at least flatten the barbs with a pair of pliers and give the fish some chance if it breaks off.
There are several lures manufactured with single hooks that are ideal for tarpon fishing. Probably the most popular is the DOA Baitbuster. The trolling model is the one to use — not because you’re going to actually troll with it (although you can), but because it weighs more and you can cast it farther with your heavy-duty tarpon rod. The DOA Swimmin’ Mullet and Storm Wildeye shad also will draw lots of tarpon strikes.
A few years ago, the Baitbuster was much more likely to keep a hooked tarpon on because of the way the lead was balanced. Something has changed in the way they’re manufactured, though, and it makes the bait easier for a tarpon to throw. Still, as much as tarpon like them, if the hook comes loose you’re likely to have another chance soon.
Some fishermen are still using heavy jigs (3 to 6 ounces) in Boca Grande Pass. These can be set up legally or illegally. If the hook is on top of or above the lead, it’s not a legal rig. We could make a whole column about that, but frankly, I don’t want to. All I ask is that you please fish with legal rigs (for more on that subject, go to https://bit.ly/44ejRPy).
There’s still a lot more to talk about on the subject of tarpon fishing. Next week, we’ll talk about where you can find tarpon, what you need to do to connect with one, and how to stay connected.
