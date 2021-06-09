What is an American red snapper? I don’t know if there’s any difference between a red snapper in Mexican waters or in American waters. Seems like we just decided they’re ours.
I don’t know all the rules about harvesting them either. (That’s what our weekly regulations page is for.) I just know as a chef, they are very good on the table, and people seem to want to eat them more than or snappers I’ve offered over the years.
I believe that mangrove snapper are the best snapper in the waters around here, partly because I don’t have the gear to go far enough out to catch a red. I’d like to catch one someday, take it home and turn it into something wonderful in my kitchen.
I’d probably bake it and top it with a herbs and bread crumbs, and maybe throw a few pistachios into the mix as well. The nuts will add a nice texture to the snapper’s fine meat. Then I would make a cream sauce reduction with some lemon, garlic and a pinch of salt.
This is an easy way to cook this dish. It’s all about the timing and, like I always say, having everything you need already in front of you before you begin to cook. Remember that when you’re cooking anything. It just makes life easier when you’re trying to cook a nice meal and entertain at the same time.
The last thing you want to happen is for the fish to be just about done and realize you’ve forgotten something you needed to finish the dish. Trying to make a cream sauce reduction while your fish sits on your counter after coming out of the oven is a bad idea — unless you prefer your fish cold or overcooked because you had to heat it back up — so make the sauce first.
The sauce is easy. Just sauté some fresh chopped garlic and lemon zest with a small amount of oil and some white wine. When the wine has reduced by half, add your heavy cream. Reduce that by half and then turn the heat to low to keep it warm.
For the breadcrumbs the fish will be topped with, I use panko because the result is crunchier. I put them into the food processor and add my herbs and blend. While the chopper is turning, add some oil. Adding oil allows the breadcrumbs to stay in the oven longer without burning.
Finally, I add the nuts and use the pulse button to rough-chop the nuts. I don’t want the nuts chopped as fine as the bread crumbs and herbs. I like to have some texture, so I try to chop them to about twice the size of the bread crumbs.
You can use a simple egg wash to help them stick to the fish, but you don’t really have to do this step if you are just going to top the fish with them. Just be careful when you plate the fillets so the breadcrumbs don’t fall off your fish.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.