WWTwoodworth101322.jpg

This satellite image taken after Hurricane Ian shows Matlacha east of the bridge. Dozens of businesses and homes that were in this area have simply disappeared. To see more post-Ian satellite images, go to https://bit.ly/3YPFQrz.

 NOAA photo

Today was a bittersweet day for my wife and me. It was one of the first days humans who weren’t driving a cherry picker or wearing an FPL uniform could venture back onto Palm Island. We’ve owned a modest condo there for years and always knew the potential for peril in living on a barrier island. But when we bought it, it sure seemed like a good idea.

Along our drive was the comical sight of drunken stop signs, laying at incredibly imaginative angles. “One Way” signs went multiple ways. Signs that once demanded our heed now lay in a stupor as if they just couldn’t care anymore. You have to find humor in the strangest things these days.


