Other than a hook and a line, bait of some sort is an angler’s most basic need. Live bait is probably the most popular option for fishing in and around Charlotte Harbor. Although there are literally hundreds of small marine creatures that are suitable for bait use, shrimp and whitebait are by far the most frequently used. Just like our gamefish species, baits are seasonal. Most of the time, shrimp are more of a cool weather bait and whitebait are a summertime thing.
Bait shrimp are available all year, but they usually run biggest in the winter. These scavenging crustaceans are at the bottom of the food chain and are eagerly eaten by virtually every predatory species of fish, from three-inch pinfish to 200-pound tarpon.
As bait, shrimp work best in winter for a couple related reasons: First, there are more of them in inshore waters during the cooler months; second, there are a lot fewer baitfish in shallow areas during that time of year. As a result of both these things, predatory fish are more tuned into chowing down shrimp in winter. Winter shrimp also tend to run larger than the summer runts, because the big breeders usually head offshore into deeper waters in summer.
Live shrimp are usually sold by the dozen, and divided up into different size classes. I know that every shop does it differently, but at Fishin’ Frank’s, we offer five different sizes. From smallest to largest: Regular, choice, select, handpick and jumbo.
Bigger shrimp cost more, but aren’t always better. For example, if you’re fishing for sheepshead along bridge pilings or mangrove snapper in the canals, small shrimp are a much better choice than big ones. If you want to target big snapper offshore or large snook at night, that’s when you want the biggest shrimp in the tank. A lot of anglers like to use selects and handpicks because they’re easier to cast without any added weight.
No matter what size shrimp you use, it’s important to match the size of the hook to the size of the bait. The purpose of using a live rather than a dead shrimp is to have it swim naturally. A 4/0 hook in a little shrimp will act like an anchor, and the shrimp’s movements aren’t going to look very natural. For most shrimp, a No. 1 or 1/0 hook is what you want.
There are several ways to rig a live shrimp. Probably the best way is through the shell just behind the eyes but just in front of the dark spot (that’s the organ sac, not the brain — if shrimp had brains that big, don’t you think they would have figured out how to avoid becoming bait?). You can hook the shrimp from top to bottom or side to side.
Hooking a shrimp through the tail can also be done, and is a good way to making longer casts. Unfortunately, there is no way to rig a shrimp that will keep it from being picked apart by bait thieves.
A lot of anglers look down on frozen shrimp, but there will be a time when you want to buy live shrimp and none are available. They’re all locally caught, so if there’s rough weather and the boats don’t go, we’ll have none to sell. When that happens, frozen shrimp are your best bet.
The only real problem with frozen versus live shrimp is that the heads tend to fall off. So, hook them through the tail instead. I actually tend to thread the tail onto the hook, which is very secure. Some super-picky fish (thinking of big snook here) will be wary of dead shrimp, but most fish are just fine with eating them.
Whitebait (aka greenbacks, scaled sardines or pilchards) are a small member of the herring family that are one of the basic forage fish all along the Gulf coast. During winter, there are always a few still in the Harbor, but most of the larger schools move offshore and/or to the south. At the beginning of whitebait season, which is getting under way now (about a month early), most of them are quite small. As the season progresses, you can literally watch the whitebait grow. Average size is 3 to 4 inches, but they can top out at 6.
Most bait shops don’t carry whitebait. A handful of shops right on the water can keep them alive, but they are fragile and will die in just minutes in a bait bucket, even with aeration. A livewell constantly pumping in fresh water is the only way to keep them alive.
Almost all the whitebait used locally are caught in a castnet by the anglers who fish with them. Ideally, you would want to have a quarter-inch mesh net to use early in the season, moving up to a 3/8-inch mesh about mid-June. Mesh that’s too big will catch whitebait around the gills. Gilled baits are dead baits, and a huge pain to remove from your castnet.
Using whitebait is a great way to catch snook, redfish and trout, but it also has a downside. Whitebait are an important food source for predatory fish, but some anglers treat them as solely free bait. Netting several hundred baits for a couple hours fishing is common practice, but it’s wasteful.
Many fishermen use stunned whitebait as live chum, which makes catching fish easier. It also makes for lazy fishermen, because tossing chummers into a spot becomes a crutch they can lean on — they don’t have to learn to pattern fish, they just feed them. If you drive by the locations that are heavily chummed, you can often see dead whitebait glinting on the bottom like coins in a fountain, yet pretty soon someone will be along to toss out more.
I have no problem with the use of whitebait — it’s a staple here, and it catches fish. But it’s a problem when anglers abuse this valuable resource, rather than using it responsibly. A little restraint is not a bad thing. Take what you need, not what you want. And if you have bait left over at the end of the trip, release it someplace where you’d expect to catch it instead of dumping it at the ramp.
Next week, we’ll take a look at some of the other popular live and frozen baits, along with some of the best artificial baits.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.