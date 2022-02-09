Last week we looked at fishing with shrimp and whitebait. This week, we’ll cover some of the many other natural baits that you can use to fish in Southwest Florida.
Although big fish will eat almost any smaller fish, some are more popular than others for bait use. Some of the most commonly used include mullet, pinfish, ladyfish, Spanish sardines, threadfin herring, whiting, sand trout, squirrelfish (sand perch), grunts, blue runners and cigar minnows.
Mullet are great bait, and they are one of the basic forage species eaten by predatory fishes. As live bait, big ones are candy for sharks, tarpon, cobia, jumbo grouper of all types — even bluewater pelagic predators like dolphin and sailfish. Smaller mullet, called finger mullet, are readily eaten by trout, snook, redfish, smaller tarpon, and almost anything else you might want to catch. Mullet can also be fished dead, either whole or cut, for pretty much all of the above. If it eats fish, it eats mullet.
On the flats or on the reefs, pinfish are common prey for a number of larger fish. The key is to get the right size. Silver dollar-size pins are great for snapper offshore. Three-inchers are good inshore for trout, reds and snook. Hand-size pinfish are a top bait for grouper, tarpon and cobia. You can’t find all sizes all the time, though, because they grow up so quickly. It’s a good thing there are dozens of baits to choose from.
Ladyfish are voracious predators in their own right, but they’re also prey for other species. Live or whole dead ladyfish are fine tarpon and shark bait, and smaller ladies are killer for big snook. Ladyfish chunks are one of the mainstays of redfish anglers, and are also used for various bottom fish. You can also grind ladyfish to make top-rate chum.
Spanish sardines (not from a can) are another one of those fish that everything eats. They’re very oily (lots of smell attractant) and have fine scales that readily fall off (visual attractant). At times they can be one of the most abundant small fish in the area. Also, if you catch more bait than you need, they can be smoked or fried for a tasty (if you’re into that sort of thing) snack.
Threadfin herring are one of the first baits to show up in spring. Young ones are often confused with greenbacks, but threadies have a projection on the dorsal fin (like a tarpon) so you can tell them apart.
Small ones can be used like greenbacks, but don’t overload your bait wells — they are fragile when crowded and die easily. Big ones — they get to about 10 inches — are phenomenal tarpon bait. They don’t get any more durable when they’re big, so I can’t stress this enough: Don’t overload your well. When they school off the beaches, kingfish, sharks, bonito and even bull redfish are drawn to the feast.
A number of larger gamefish enjoy eating both whiting and sand trout. Sharks and tarpon like them, but cobia absolutely adore them. In this area, especially if you’re shore fishing, a live or fresh dead (not frozen) whiting or trout is more likely to tie you to a cobia than any other bait.
Grunts and squirrelfish (sand perch) are both favorites of grouper anglers. These fish are usually found on and around reefs, so grouper are more used to eating them than many other bait species. A hand-size grunt is favored by many grouper diggers, but a big squirrelfish is universally acknowledged as the best grouper bait, bar none.
Blue runners and cigar minnows (aka round scad) are both members of the jack family. Jacks are known for their toughness, and that holds true when they’re being used as bait – they last a long time on the hook. Most of the time they’re used as drift fishing baits. Kingfish are very fond of them, but they’ll also catch tarpon, cobia and small sharks, and grouper enjoy them live or cut.
Many anglers hate catfish, but they actually make good big-game bait. Live catfish are eagerly taken by cobia and Goliath grouper. Sharks eat dead or live catfish. It’s an open secret that the tail section of a catfish is a top bait for river tarpon (shh — don’t tell anybody).
There are many things other than fish that make excellent bait. Crabs are one of the best choices, and blue crabs are one of the most often used.
Live crabs (small ones, 2.5 to 3.5 inches from point to point across the shell) are excellent bait for permit, cobia, tarpon, redfish, black drum, snapper and grouper. If you can’t get small crabs, bigger ones can be cut into quarters. Permit aren’t as fond of cut crab, but the other fish don’t seem to mind.
Pass crabs (aka iridescent swimming crabs) are much like blue crabs, but are smaller and have longer claws with a pink tint. Most of the time, pass crabs are thought of just as a tarpon bait, but anything that eats a blue crab will eat a pass crab. They got their name because they flush out the passes by the thousands during outgoing hill tides in the summer.
Fiddler crabs are much-loved by sheepshead, but pompano and redfish also like them. These small crabs are land-based — they dig burrows in sandy or muddy shorelines and only go in the water to breed or when chased by predators. The fish don’t care — they see a small crab and they snap it up. Mud crabs are also good bait but a lot more of a pain to harvest.
Sand fleas (aka mole crabs) are a small burrowing crab that live almost exclusively in the surf zone along our beaches. Whiting, pompano and sheepshead frequently forage in that area, so they frequently eat sand fleas. Redfish, trout and flounder also chow down on these crustaceans.
Squid are not commonly seen in this area — they prefer cooler, deeper water. Despite that, squid is a popular bait. It’s best used in winter. It can be cut into strips and fished on jigs for flounder and whiting. Offshore, it’s a good choice for grouper and snapper. Squid is a very tough bait and works well for catching bait on tiny hooks, as in a Sabiki rig.
One last note: When you’re planning to fish with freshly collected bait, it’s a good plan to have frozen bait on the boat. Fishing for bait is still fishing, so there’s a chance you might come up empty. Frozen bait is usually a second choice, but having some with you is an excellent backup. It’s not a bad thing.
Since we’ve about beat natural baits to death, next week, we’ll take a look at a few artificial lures that every angler (even the ones who just use bait) really ought to have in the box.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
