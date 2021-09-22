Maintenance is applicable to all vessels. Taking a few simple preventive measures can help prolong your engines life and maintain your boat’s value.
Before you perform any engine or other boat maintenance, I strongly recommend you to check your manufacturer’s recommendations and limitations to prevent voiding your warranty (if applicable). That said, here are a few general tips, using a vessel with an outboard motor as an example.
Our first post-use maintenance requirement is applicable in salt water, brackish water or fresh water. This process is known as flushing your engine, and it eliminates salt, sand, dirt and other debris from your engine’s cooling passages.
To complete this task, you must first have a basic understanding of which flushing system your boat has and be aware of any engine specific requirements applicable to your engine.
Most newer engines come with a pre-installed flushing fitting that can be easily unscrewed and attached to a garden hose. Older engines may require you to purchase an accessory device called an earmuff. This attachment is placed on the lower unit of the engine (with the boat on a trailer or boat lift) and accepts a standard garden hose as its source for flushing water.
Either way, flushing your engine will prevent future internal damage to items such as your impeller (basically, your engine’s water pump), thermostats and other internal items exposed to salt and sediment. This foreign matter accelerates corrosion, so it’s vital to follow this maintenance practice after each use.
Flush for at least five minutes (I flush for about 15) with the engine in a vertical position. When using a flushing port, it may or may not be necessary to run the engine; check your owner’s manual to find out. Keep the engine vertical after flushing so that all water drains from the powerhead. And finally, if you’re using a flushing port of some sort, don’t forget to reconnect it.
There are a few other items you don’t want to neglect. I recommend you develop a simple maintenance checklist tailored for your boat. The checklist can be broken down into when each item needs maintenance: Annually, monthly or prior to each use. As the saying goes, prior preparation and planning prevent poor performance out on the water.
Let’s start with the engine. If you have a four-stroke engine, check the engine oil level before each trip. When was the last time the oil and filter were changed? Most engine manufacturers recommend every 100 hours or so. It’s also a good idea to have some spare oil and a funnel onboard in the event they are needed.
While the engine cover is off, take a quick look at hoses to ensure no salt residue is visible on or around them. White crusted salt in this area is a telltale sign of a leak. Inspect the hoses to ensure they are not worn or cracking and that the clamps are in good repair.
While you’re at it, conduct a quick inspection of your fuel lines and fuel filter, ensuring there are no leaks. Conduct the same type inspection for oil leaks or anything else that doesn’t appear to look “normal.”
Once you’re satisfied with what you see (or don’t see), take a moment to look at the propeller. When is the last time you greased the shaft and did an inspection to make sure nothing has is wrapped around it? Come to think of it, when was the last time you greased all of the other fittings associated with the external moving parts of your engines tilt and trim or jackplate systems?
Next, on to the batteries. Your boat’s batteries are critical to almost all onboard systems. Without the batteries, your engine won’t start and electrical components won’t work. The most common batteries used in our industry are wet cell or lead-acid batteries. Checking the water level in your batteries should be on your checklist. Obviously this doesn’t apply if you’re using sealed batteries.
If you have an external battery charger that you keep plugged in, remember they create heat when charging and will cause the battery water level to deplete more rapidly. Adding distilled water to the manufacturer’s recommended level will help prevent premature failure.
Batteries need to be replaced based on how many months they are rated for. Trying to get just one more use out of a dying battery can lean to a bad day on the water when your engine fails to crank up miles from home. Don’t forget to clean any corrosion off the terminals, and while you’re at it, check them for tightness.
Other items for your list: Bilge pump operation, zincs if installed, all required USCG safety equipment, your portable toolbox, current registration, proper operation of all navigation lights, and any other fluid levels such as the level of the two-stroke oil reservoir (if applicable). I bet you can think of a few more.
Conducting basic preventive maintenance, coupled with an “expect what you inspect” attitude, can make your boating journey much safer and free of costly breakdowns. Maintenance isn’t the most fun part of boat ownership, but it’s what allows the fun to happen. Don’t overlook these vital chores.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
