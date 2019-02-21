In last week’s column, I got started with a question-and-answer session that covers a lot of the things people ask every day in the tackle shop. There were too many to run all at once, so this week we have a continuation of the list.
Why are there so many fishing rules?
Mostly because we’re so blessed with an abundance of species. If you come from an area where there are only half a dozen different kinds of fish, then it’s probably pretty easy to memorize that short set of rules. Here, we have hundreds of species you might catch. Really, the amazing thing is that there aren’t more fishing regulations. And I know you can’t memorize them all. That’s why there’s a list of regulations in WaterLine every week. (It’s on page 16 this week.)
Do I need a fishing license?
Probably. If you’re a Florida resident fishing from land in salt water, you don’t. If you’re a Florida resident 65 or older, you can fish license-free in salt or fresh water, on land or from a boat. Otherwise, you need a license. And if you aren’t a legal resident of Florida, you’ll have to pony up for the nonresident license. No, it doesn’t matter if you own a house here. What matters is your state of legal residency.
Why are nonresident fishing licenses so expensive?
They’re not, at least by comparison. Florida charges $47.50 for a one-year license, which is good for 12 months from the date of purchase. Take a look at what an annual nonresident license costs in some other states: Texas, $63 (expires Aug. 31 each year). Michigan, $76 (expires March 31 each year). Alaska, $145 (or $70 for seven days!). Sure, there are some like New York (no fee for saltwater fishing; just a no-cost registration). But overall, it’s not a bad deal.
Where does the fresh water end and the salt water start?
There is no actual line. Generally, if you’re canal fishing in Port Charlotte, the waterways on the west side of U.S. 41 are salt and the ones on the east side are fresh (unless they connect right to the river). In Punta Gorda, all the canals are salt. On the rivers, consider it salt water until you start seeing cattails. Even then, you’ll often find saltwater fish well up the rivers. If you are river fishing and catching both snook and bass, I’d suggest having both freshwater and saltwater licenses.
Why do I need a leader?
Because there are a lot of sharp things out there. It’s not just fish teeth; you also have to contend with oysters and barnacles. For most inshore use, 30-pound monofilament or fluorocarbon is ideal. Steel leaders are tougher, but they’re a lot more visible. The less visible your leader is, the more fish you’ll catch.
What’s the best bait to use?
For local saltwater fishing, shrimp are our nightcrawlers. They catch everything, and you can use them live or dead. Are there better baits to use in specific circumstances? Well, yeah. But for just going out and getting your rod bent, shrimp are king. A lot of people like squid because it stays on the hook well. Catfish and stingrays like squid too.
My neighbor has one of those green underwater lights. How do I catch the fish I can see there?
Get some small lures. Be quiet and sneaky as you approach the seawall or dock. Don’t be someplace the fish can see you — stay farther away. Fish the edges of the shadow line, not the light itself. The fish you see aren’t the ones that are feeding. If you fail, try again the next night, but be quieter and sneakier.
I know this doesn’t answer every question you have. If you’d like to learn more, stop in and see me or one of the guys at the shop. We love to watch you learn.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor and at 14531 N. Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing info, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
