The winter cold fronts have begun. Even here in Florida, we expect to get a fair share of cooler weather. Luckily, the real cold stuff doesn’t stick around very long.
As I sit looking out my home office window this afternoon, I see a nice sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Earlier this week that wasn’t the case. I didn’t even attempt to go outside because it never got above 56 degrees. Morning temperatures were down in the mid 30s and for me that has just become unacceptable.
Like most people, I’d rather fish when the weather is comfortably warm. OK, maybe I’ve gotten a little spoiled living down here as long as I have. Rest assured, I have no plans of moving back to the home state of Wisconsin anytime soon. It’s cold up there!
Chilly air sucks the heat right out of the water. Those cold fronts that linger for a couple days can drop lake temperatures very significantly. As much as I dislike the cold, this is a time of year when I can find some really big bass. The trick is knowing where they move to and how they feed.
Let’s look first at what bass tend to do as the water temperature starts dropping. I believe they want to get to a spot where they don’t have to do anything. They want to simply ride out the colder water temperature and wait to jump into the prespawn mode. Considering the water temperature is dropping, that may be a little while yet.
In these conditions, I tend to find fish mostly in heavy cover. Thick pads, matted hydrilla, heavy grass lines — anything that can allow them a place to get to and feed with very little effort on their part. They are simply trying to get through the cold like everyone else.
As for their feeding and what they want to feed on, the goal is an easy meal of any kind. I have heard people say that throwing big baits on slow-sinking Texas rigs is the way to go. I have also heard the argument that the smaller the bait is, the better chance they’ll bite it.
I think both are right. Which method is better comes down to the forage the fish have, the spot that they have decided to sit in, and what the wind is doing. Never underestimate the wind, especially in winter. It will move baitfish around quite a bit. When baitfish look to get out of the wind, they move into the cover, providing bass that easy opportunity to feed.
I have caught winter bass on 10-inch worms with 1/16-ounce weights, and I have caught them on small craws about 3 inches long. Both techniques can catch you some bass. You need to give both a try and see what works best. One added point to that: If you are in heavy cover, a light weight isn’t going to do much for you. You may need an ounce or more to punch through and reach feeding fish.
I’ll be heading out next weekend to start exploring what the bass are doing. My plan is to fish all types of cover. I will be working some very heavy pad patches and testing out the tighter clumps of hydrilla that can be found offshore during the cooler months. I’ll be checking floating matted vegetation as well.
A lot of folks have time off around the holidays and have plans that may not include getting out on the lake. But I’ll tell you this: If you have enough patience to fish slow, this is a great time to go out and find some bass willing to bite. You may have to force the bait into some of these spots they are hiding, but if you can locate them, you will be treating yourself to some phenomenal fishing.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
