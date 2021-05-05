Most Florida bass fishing happens on lakes, with Okeechobee and the Kissimmee and Harris chains being some of the most productive water in the country. But even though they’re often overlooked, Florida’s river systems can hold some awesome bass as well.
Three rivers come to mind immediately. One, the Kissimmee River, connects the Kissimmee chain of lakes and Okeechobee together via a lock system. The second is Florida’s longest river, the St. John’s, which has some great lakes as well in its flow — and in my humble opinion is the best river system for bass that I have ever seen.
The third is a little less known unless you are familiar with Lake Griffin: The Ocklawaha River. This connects Lake Griffin with (eventually) the Rodman Reservoir.
All three of these rivers have their own unique characteristics that make them special. I will break each of these down for you, but as I do, you will notice that there are some common themes in technique and cover where I have found bass.
I am most familiar with the Kissimmee River, but not in an area you may think. I really enjoy fishing the Kissimmee north of Scott Driver Park on the top end of Lake Okeechobee. I have had good fortune here. Last fall, my wife and I managed 10 bass weighing just under 38 pounds out of the river in our season-ending tournament.
We caught all but three of our bass on Gambler Fat Ace senko-style baits in the junebug with a blue tail, or the black and blue with a blue tail. Rig that Texas style with a 3/8-ounce weight and you are good to go. We look for any irregularities in the shoreline, especially where we can get a deep drop close to the bank. Those recessed holes seemed to be the trick.
My wife really showed out in this tournament, catching big bass on each day of the tournament. She had a 7.5-pound bass on day one, followed by a 6.5-pounder on day two. Along with those big bass, we had numerous other quality fish, and we also had the luxury of culling out a few on each day.
My next favorite river is the St. John’s, which is an odd one because it flows from south to north. I have fished it from north of Palatka to south of Lake Monroe. The one constant for me on this river system is swimbaits.
Big EZ swim baits in the forty-niner (gold) color have been great. I run this on an underbelly hook with a eighth-ounce weight on braided line. The trick here is that my underbelly hook has an underspin blade on it to give it some extra flash in the dark water. This has made a very real difference.
While targeting pads north of Lake Monroe, we had a day where we boated over 25 bass in four hours, ranging from two to eight pounds. You have to weed through some areas, but once you see what depth they are keying on, you will be able to duplicate that up and down the river.
The area around the city of Astor is awesome as well. Fish the same pattern, but it’s a little different due to the fact that there is a lot of boat traffic because of the residential areas along the river.
We stumbled on the Ocklawaha River many years ago when we were practicing for a tournament on Lake Harris. I noticed on the map that if you locked through into Lake Griffin, there was a river that was up quite a ways. I knew not many people in our club would run that far.
On tournament day we headed that way, and after a 90 minute boat ride, we started fishing. We managed a second-place finish, thanks to one over 9 pounds that Missy caught. (Notice how she catches the majority of our big bass?)
Again, we were fishing pads and caught some on swim baits. But the bite was better flipping creature baits back against the bank in the pads on a 5/16-ounce Texas rig. We needed heavy braided line for this type of fishing. Since then, we have been able to catch some really big bass on the Big EZs as well.
Don’t overlook fishing river systems. The more I do, the more I get rewarded. Some of my best bass fishing, and some of my biggest bass, have come out of Florida rivers. If you get the chance to fish the Kissimmee, the St. John’s or the Ocklawaha, don’t miss it — it’ll be worth your time.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.