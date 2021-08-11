I overheard a conversation at the bait shop last week. Actually, it was a rant. The gentleman doing the ranting had invited his neighbor out on his boat to do a little fishing in the nearshore Gulf. I don’t know how much they caught, but that wasn’t the problem.
It seems the guest had showed up late, didn’t bring any provisions or gear whatsoever, failed to pay his share of fuel costs, marked up the deck with street shoes, tipped a whole box of sardines overboard, and then — arguably the worst sin of the lot — grabbed a rod out of the holder when a fish hit and then fumbled it into the drink. “And then the son of a so-and-so didn’t even offer to replace it!”
Now, every story has two sides, but it sounds to me like someone’s not getting asked to go on another fishing trip. This is probably the beginning of a feud that will go on until one of these guys goes into assisted living. That’s too bad, because they must have been at least sort of friends before.
The shame of it is that this situation was completely avoidable. Being a good boat guest isn’t that hard. Here are some pointers that will keep you in your buddies’ good graces.
NO SURPRISES: When you accept an invitation, find out up front what’s expected of you. Who’s paying for what? Who’s bringing the tackle? Bait? Ice? Beer? Lunch? Figure this stuff out ahead of time so no one will be disappointed later.
Some hosts pride themselves on providing everything and just want their guests to have a good time. This is the exception, though. Here’s a tip: The boat is the really expensive part. If you offer to bring everything else, it’s all but guaranteed you’ll be invited again.
BE READY FOR A DAY ON THE WATER: You know you need sunscreen and sunglasses, so remember to bring them. If you are prone to seasickness, take Dramamine ahead of time or bring your acupressure bands. If they aren’t working, let your host know sooner rather than later. I recall one fishing trip a few years back when we had to bring a seasick passenger 15 miles back to shore after just a few minutes of fishing. By the time we got back out, storms were building and our fishing day was ruined.
DON’T BE LATE: Few things are more annoying than having the boat all ready to go but having to wait on that one guy. Most trips are timed to take advantage of weather or tides, both of which wait for no man. Be on time. If you’re going to be late, call as soon as you realize it. And whatever you do, don’t be a no-show unless there’s a life-or-death emergency.
NO SURPRISES, PART TWO: If you’d like to bring your wife, your kid, your best friend or your dog, pre-arrange that with the boat owner. It’s exceedingly bad form to spring that on your host at the last minute. Any and all additional guests should be approved beforehand — it’s just simple courtesy.
ASK BEFORE YOU HELP: If you have experience with boat launching, tying up to a dock or setting an anchor, say so and offer to assist. Don’t be offended if they decline — many boat owners are used to doing things a certain way and would really prefer you hang back. If you have little or no boating knowledge, for heaven’s sake just watch and learn. If you want to get some hands-on training, say so and most (but by no means all) boat owners will oblige.
CHAIN OF COMMAND: As soon as you set foot on deck, you’re obligated to obey your captain. Your captain is responsible for your safety and can only do his job if you listen. Obviously, this isn’t the military and there’s no need to salute, but you still should respect your captain and do as he requests, within reason.
SAFETY FIRST: Boats are a lot of fun, but they can also be perilous to the foolish or unwary. Try to avoid doing stupid things like falling overboard. If you don’t have your sea legs, be sure to advise your captain so he can keep a closer watch on you. Stay well hydrated. If you plan to drink alcohol aboard, limit your intake. There’s nothing worse than a drunken sailor, and (per the song) you risk being thrown in the lock-up ‘til you’re sober.
YOU BREAK IT, YOU BOUGHT IT: Accidents happen, but there’s still such a thing as responsibility. Anything you damage, break or lose overboard is on you, and you should offer to repair or replace it. Again, common courtesy here.
THE BOAT DOESN’T RUN ON THANK-YOUS: Expressions of gratitude are appreciated, but they don’t do much in the fuel tank. Boat engines burn fuel, and if you’re going long distances, they burn a lot of it. A trip out to the Bayronto in a good-sized boat might use 50 or 100 gallons of gas at $4.50 each (ethanol-free fuel at the marina costs more than pump gas for your car).
You should at least offer to pay your share. If it’s just the two of you, that’s half. Bringing more friends is a great way to cut everybody’s costs and have more fun, but you might have to jockey for the best fishing spots on the boat.
CLEAN-UP ON AISLE ONE: When the day is done and you’re back at the dock, the day isn’t quite done. Boats need a good scrubbing after a trip, and fishing boats sometimes need two. You helped make the mess, so you should help clean it. Again, some boat owners are particular about how it’s done and may let you off the hook, but the offer is important.
As someone who doesn’t own a boat, I understand that following these rules of being a good guest is what gets me on someone’s boat a second time. If you want to go out more than once, you’d better do the same. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself running out of boat-owning friends very quickly.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
