If you haven’t noticed yet, it’s getting a little warm outside. No, really — it is! I think it’s silly to do a column about it being hot outside and how to handle the heat, but then something always seems to happen to make me think I should.
Today I was giving a casting class to nine people. Everything was great: Introductions were made, opening remarks discussed, rods were lined up and made ready, off we went to our place in the pasture to fling our plastic strings with our bendable sticks. I made my opening spiel and gave a demo or two. All was well.
As everyone started working on their cast individually, I started making my way down the line to make corrections and technical tips to help each person with their particular problems. We were spread out well for safety’s sake, and I was working with the last student in line (a good distance away), when I noticed some disturbance back where I had begun.
There were two couples who signed up together to take the lessons. One of the husbands was walking back toward the cars with his wife. I thought maybe they had forgotten their water or something. Next thing I saw was the other couple catch up with them to help. I yelled and asked if everything was alright. Yes, they replied, she just got a little too hot.
A moment later, she collapsed and they were literally having to carry her. From that distance, it looked as though she had passed out and they were struggling to get her to the car for some air conditioning. The rest of us took off to help at that point. Luckily, one of my students was an EMT in Sarasota.
An ambulance was called and while we waited the EMT and her friend (who happened to be a nurse) were tending to her. She came around and started getting a little better with the cooler air and some water, which she threw up. The EMTs arrived and took her to the hospital. While we were still waiting on the ambulance to arrive, her friend told me that she had been recovering from a stroke about two months before.
I just received a phone call from her husband. She is home and doing fine, and already looking forward to coming back and continuing the casting lessons. Big sigh of relief here, but I do admire her mettle.
Now, she had some extenuating and pre-existing conditions to be careful of, but this heat is killer. I have seen big healthy guys go down with their head between their legs and a wet rag on their neck. Know your limits, hydrate, take the proper precautions and keep your core temperature down as much as possible.
While I’m at it, I might as well mention another danger that we have here this time of year. We live in the lightning capital of the U.S. (although Oklahoma is trying to take our crown). Lightning safety is simple, folks — if you hear the thunder, go inside and wait it out.
If you are on the water, keep your eyes and ears open and watch the radar on your weather app. Get out of the way, or better yet, get off the water. Don’t become a statistic! Waving a 9-foot lightning rod around in those conditions will turn you into one of those cartoon characters that flash back and forth between skeleton X-ray and normal. Except you’re not a cartoon, so instead of ending up smoking with your hair sticking straight up, you’ll probably end up dead.
Be safe and enjoy the good fishing we have right now. Tarpon action is still good. For me, snook and reds have been decent early near the mangroves. I’ve found trout in about 6 feet of water over grass. Sharks seem to be everywhere and in all sizes. Tease them with a fly; if they eat it, hold on! Get out and get it done now, since we may have to hide from the red tide soon. Stay cool and as always …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
