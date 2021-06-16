I just returned from teaching our first Nautical Knowledge 101 boating education class down in Naples. At the conclusion of the class, I carved out a day to see what this beautiful area had to offer. Before departing on my journey, I took paper and pencil so I could take notes to prepare for this week’s column on anchoring (or so I thought).
I did research on Everglades National Park, the Ten Thousand Islands and Rookery Bay when I owned my tour boat. But I figured while I was in the area, I wanted to experience firsthand what protected estuaries look like.
Everglades National Park encompasses 1.5 million acres of subtropical wilderness. The Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, between Marco Island and Everglades City, is 35,000 acres. Rookery Bay encompasses an amazing 110,000 acres of pristine mangrove forest, uplands and protected waters. These areas are home to approximately 200 species of fish, 189 species of birds and countless plant species.
As I began to scribble down notes for my anchoring column, I couldn’t help but notice the lush beds of seagrasses under our boat. Then it dawned on me that I should take a step back and first talk about what’s at stake if anchoring is done incorrectly, or if on the way to your anchorage your prop is scarring the bottom and tearing up our highly vulnerable seagrasses.
So, this column will be part one of two. The first will focus on helping to keep our estuaries in Charlotte Harbor in top shape by not damaging seagrass while anchoring. And part two will focus on how to anchor in shallow water. Without healthy seagrass, we would soon be boating in a toxic soup of water that we wouldn’t even want to put our feet in. Let’s get brilliant on the basics.
Seagrasses are submerged plants that are critical to sustaining a diverse and healthy ecosystem. Charlotte Harbor is home to six species of seagrasses: Turtle grass, shoal grass, manatee grass, widgeon grass, paddle grass and star grass, with the first three being the most common.
Seagrasses serve many purposes: They provide food, shelter, and spawning and nursery habitat for many of the creatures that call Charlotte Harbor their home. Seagrasses also improve water quality, enable sediment stabilization, and aid in nutrient and carbon cycling.
Seagrass growth and health are primarily determined by salinity and the amount of light penetrating through the water column, which allows them to photosynthesize. Growth (or lack thereof) is affected by water quality variables such as color and suspended matter, including water clarity and chlorophyll from algae.
Over the last 40 years, seagrasses at the mouths of the Myakka and Peace Rivers have suffered significant losses due to human development and mining. The impact of increased nutrients and turbidity in coastal waters is proving to be detrimental to our seagrass recovery efforts.
Propeller scarring and poor anchoring practices also impact seagrass beds throughout this region. Grassbeds in Pine Island Sound and Matlacha Pass in Lee County have experienced the most severe damage. In these two regions alone, 21,507 acres of seagrass beds have been scarred by propellers or torn up by anchors.
Adding to this, our substandard water quality has produced brown tide conditions that causes damage because fast-growing algae outcompetes everything else until it’s the only thing in the water. On top of that, we suffered a harmful algal bloom which was a mucky green algae, on the eastern shore of Charlotte Harbor which killed a large number of seagrass beds.
Obviously, things haven’t been easy for our seagrasses. But it’s not over until it’s over. Our efforts are making a difference in some areas.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection has helped lead the way in restoration efforts that have involved many other private groups. These projects are beginning to improve water quality, stabilize sediments, encourage natural growth and are supporting direct plantings to re-establish seagrasses. It is estimated that it will take 10 years to start seeing improvement in our seagrass beds and 25 to 35 years to reach restoration.
A couple of the most visible restoration projects in our area that are making a difference are the bird stakes in Turtle Bay and Lemon Bay. Bird stakes are generally constructed of PVC pipe with a wooden block on top that serves as a perch for birds. Birds are attracted to the stakes and while they roost, they poop in the water. Nutrients from the bird feces help to facilitate seagrass colonization into the damaged area.
Another restoration project in Lemon Bay used sediment tubes (basically, big socks filled with sand) to stabilize a mile of prop scars. These tubes are marked with PVC pipes. The tubes bring the elevation up to the surrounding height making it easier for nearby seagrass to recolonize.
If we all do a little, we can and will accomplish a lot. Let’s all do our part. Don’t destroy our endangered seagrass with your prop, and before you deploy that anchor, know what’s on the bottom. Our environment is counting on you.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
