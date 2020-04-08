Don’t panic. Our outdoor activities are open for business and — more importantly — safe.
Our country and the world are in panic and freaking out. We have a massive problem to deal with, and everyone is at risk, so we all have to be careful. Using good hygiene and distancing yourself from others just makes sense. But I don’t see that as having to lock ourselves indoors.
Be cautious who you surround yourselves with. Don’t be reckless, but you’re around family and friends anyway. Might as well take them outside. Fishing, hiking, walking in the woods, whatever — just go outside in a safe natural environment.
For now, our Gulf waters are crystal clear and simply beautiful. The mackerel migration has started, and both king and Spanish are available. Spending time out there makes a blessing out of this mess. Visibility is awesome; we could see bottom in 40 feet last week.
The children are out of school, and many businesses are reducing office hours. Turn the tide on that free time and have some fun family fishing time. Your local fishing guides are suffering another setback, with some seeing 100 percent cancellations. Enjoy the opportunity to help your neighbors and have fun while stimulating our local economy. The fishing is great, and the catching is good too. Stop watching the insanity on TV and go fishin’ right now!
With the perfect weather we’re enjoying, boating traffic is crazy busy. Last weekend reminded me we all need to be extra cautious driving, especially on the water.
The health scare pandemonium seems to have made some people stupid. This is a good time to exercise caution as we navigate local roads and waterways. I’m literally scared to drive on roads and waters at peak congestion times, and I have 50 years of experience with both.
This is normally our busy time of year. The coronavirus may slow things down on the roads, but it also seems to be pushing folks to our waterways. It’s great that we are taking to the boats and attempting to escape the media hype and drama. Unfortunately, many at the helm lack the skills and experience to navigate our waters safely.
I can’t believe how clueless some of the boat operators I’ve witnessed recently are. Let’s start here: If you can’t see into the water, don’t go out of the marked channels at speed! I watched as boats charged blindly straight onto very shallow sandbars. The sudden stop can throw passengers around and hurt them, especially ones drinking and not holding on while standing in moving vessels. Grounding is also bad for bay bottoms. Common sense would dictate that we slow down if we aren’t sure of the water depth.
I can see how folks might have problems seeing into the water at night or in overcast conditions. But every day, I’m seeing vessels plow into bright shiny sandbars in clear blue-sky conditions. Why are they oblivious to shallow waters?
We always need to pay attention when driving anything. Boating without good polarized sunglasses is just plain stupid! How can you expect to see without proper equipment? Polarization allows our vision to penetrate clear waters. It also provides valuable eye protection. Ultraviolet can cause macular degeneration and cataracts.
How can we detect shallow waters when waters are stirred up or the sky is overcast? Wave action is one method that can help. If waves or wakes are consistently breaking in one area, it’s shallow there. If wading birds are standing, it’s shallow. If currents are creating a defined ripple, water depth are different. This last one applies at all depths, not just shallow. Look at the ledges in Boca Grande Pass on a hill tide — you can clearly see the ledges by surface differences.
If you can’t see, don’t just charge on blindly! Our Intercoastal Waterway was dredged back in the 1960s. The Army Corps did exactly as they were instructed. They dug up bay bottom and deposited it on both sides of the new channel. This means if you get 10 feet out of the marketed channels, you can be hard aground immediately in some places.
Cruising through our Gulf passes is even trickier, since sands are constantly moving. Navigational markers are fixed. Just because they used to mark deeper waters doesn’t always mean the still do right now! Stump Pass is a perfect example of an area where you can get into trouble fast following these marked channels.
Charts always state “local knowledge required.” If you are not intimately familiar with an area, be careful. Ask local captains. Follow deeper draft boats, and use caution even with that. Don’t trust everything to stay static — sands are constantly shifting.
Please take time to smell the flowers, just be safe for everyone’s sake. The new normal is avoiding crowds. Our waterways are perfect for that (if you aren’t a special kind of stupid — lookin’ at you, sandbar party crowd!). Make time to get off the treadmill and re-discover a slower pace. Use this disaster to find quieter areas is far better than herding around with the crowds. Enjoy quality time with family and a few friends while we can.
P.S. — Dr. Jim, I accidentally deleted your email. Please resend and let’s go fishin’ when you retire.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
