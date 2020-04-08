Some folks may find it hard to be without crowded bars and restaurants during the season in Southwest Florida. But kayak anglers mostly prefer isolated and wild spots — places where crowds never happen. We fall into the group that avoids crowds as a matter of everyday living. Give us a seldom-used kayak launch where the fish are cooperative and we’re happy. By now, most folks oriented to the outdoors need some fresh air, solitude, sunshine and fishing. It’s a powerful tonic for cabin fever.
We have spent the last week checking out old, new and out-of-the-way launches we think will help other kayak anglers get out and stay healthy. Charlotte County has made a commitment so far to keep boat ramps and kayak launches open ... unless some folks screw up with sand bar parties. Sarasota County is keeping their parks and ramps open too. So, most of the usual launches (except those in state parks) are available at this. Be aware that some cities (notably, North Port) have closed all their parks, ramps and launches.
Here’s a short list of open launches we recommend for aesthetics and friendly fish:
HATHAWAY PARK AT SHELL CREEK ON WASHINGTON LOOP, PUNTA GORDA: Use the boat ramp because the kayak launch is still roped off, in disrepair and dangerous. We catch bass, bluegill, speckled perch, and channel cats in this area of Shell Creek.
PONCE DE LEON PARK AT THE WEST END OF MARION AVE., PUNTA GORDA: The boat ramp here is open and may be busy. Try to get your kayak rigged and ready before you tie up the ramp area. A wind out of the west makes this launch difficult, but if you head east up the canal, you’ll find some protected water to explore and fish.
LORETO COURT BAY ACCESS IN NOKOMIS: This is a small, rarely used access onto Dona Bay above the Legacy Bike Trail where Shakett Creek enters. From here, a kayak angler has the choice of protected water upstream or the shoreline of Dona Bay the other direction. Hundreds of yards of mangrove shoreline, lots of dock structure and a trestle provide habitat for snook and snapper here.
DEEP CREEK PARK IN DESOTO COUNTY: This boat ramp and kayak launch is on brackish water off King’s Highway by the Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill. The ramp is open, but the restaurant with those great grouper sandwiches is closed. This is a good place to bring a GPS or some tape to tie on branches if you plan to stray far from Deep Creek into the maze of mangroves towards the Peace River. Depending on the salinity from any recent rains, you may find snook, bass, redfish and even jacks.
Freshwater spots haven’t seen any rain for a month, so the water is warm and oxygen-depleted. Bass have been hitting lightly weighted plastic worms along the shoreline. Most strikes happen as the worm sinks. If it gets to the bottom, move it slowly and keep looking for bass beds to drag the worm across. The smaller males will attack first, but cast again to get the big girls.
This is also the time when frogs get active, and a Zoom Horny Toad on a 5/0 wide gap hook is a good bet. Work it slowly across the top of floating weeds for explosive strikes.
So get out and practice some social distancing in your kayak. It’s easy, it’s good for what ails you and will keep you healthy and sane for a while longer (unless you actually have the coronavirus, in which case please stay home until you’re healthy again). If you catch a fish, it’s even more fun.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
