What do you drink with your fish? I prefer to drink a glass of good wine, but I usually end up with a beer instead — and honestly, I’m just fine with that.
What kind of beer should you have with your fish? Well, I guess any beer would work. I like to drink light beer, especially Chateau Busch Light, and I think that goes with anything. But I also like to drink those foo-foo beers that are brewed locally, like Cigar City which is made in Tampa.
If you put a Busch Light next to a Cigar City Jai Alai and tasted them one after the other, you would you might find that they are like night and day. The light beer is kinda like a hello and good bye on your palate, and the other is a hopped-up, in-your-face beer with a kick, thanks to its 7.5 percent alcohol level (compared to the Busch’s 4.3 percent). If you drink too many, you can speak in cursive.
Jai Alai is an IPA (India pale ale). This is mouthful of beer, and if you want to pair it with food, you want to make sure your dish is just a big as that IPA is with flavor. I suggest that you try an IPA with something spicy, like a Thai dish or something with a New Orleans flavor.
Something else to consider when pairing your beer and fish is the weight of the dish. I mean if you’re eating something light like snapper, you might want to try a lighter beer like a lager. But if you’re about to eat a big plate of pad Thai with some grilled swordfish, I think the IPA would be a better match.
Some of you (like my editor) aren’t fans of beer as a beverage. For y’all, maybe a nice beer batter would be a better use of the old brewski. Beer batter is easy: All you need is some flour, pepper and your favorite beer instead of water. When I make this, I tend to lean toward the IPA because I want to taste the beer in the batter. I’ll also save a couple bottles of the same kind of beer to drink with what I just fried.
The easiest thing to remember when pairing your beer with your fish is the heavier the food, the heavier the beer. Just try it and you’ll see what I mean. If you’re like me, you will probably enjoy most any beer with your fish. But if you make the effort to properly pair your beer and fish, you might find yourself noticing more flavors when you combine them.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
