A few weeks ago, I got an email from an annoyed reader. His complaint: It says on the front page of WaterLine that boating is one of the topics, and yet there is no one who writes about boating.
And of course, he’s right. Over the years, we have had a couple different boating safety writers (which, let’s face it, gets boring after a while — there are only so many different ways to say, “Wear a life jacket, ya dope”). Most of the fishing columnists talk about boating peripherally, but we do not have a column dedicated to boating.
Not yet, anyway.
Some of you may have noticed that our boating safety course list got a new addition recently, an outfit called Boat Tutors. Boat Tutors is a project of Capt. Jack Sanzalone. It’s meant to fill the gap between typical boating safety courses (which teach the basics only) and a captain’s course meant for professionals who are going to work on the water.
When I realized what Capt. Jack was doing, I thought it would make a fine fit for WaterLine and its mission of educating while entertaining. Capt. Jack is a serious fellow, especially when the subject matter is serious, but he’s agreed to lighten up a little in print.
What I didn’t want was another series of safety lectures. Safety matters, but lectures tend to bounce off those who really need them. So Capt. Jack’s columns will instead focus on nautical knowledge. His intention is to make you a better and safer boater, and judging by what I have seen at the ramps and on the water over the past few months, it can’t come soon enough for some folks.
The longer I think about it, the crazier it seems to me that for anyone born before 1988, Florida has no boating education requirement. You want to drive a boat? OK — all you need is the money to buy or rent one, and you can’t be drunk or high (although you can legally chug a cold brew at the helm). You don’t need any instruction at all, even though driving a boat is very different than driving any other type of vehicle, and you’re driving it on water, which none of us can breathe. Insane.
I think Capt. Jack’s columns are going to be very helpful, but the truth is there are just some things that can’t be taught on the printed page. It’s why I started doing on-the-water education as the Fish Coach, and it’s why Capt. Jack started Boat Tutors. Reading is good, and classes are better — but there are things that can only be taught if you get hands-on.
I would strongly recommend Boat Tutors to anyone who spends any time piloting a vessel. I know that boating is a recreational activity, and it’s hard to get excited about education. But I’ve always looked at it like this: It’s hard to have fun when you don’t know what you’re doing or are worried about your safety. Learn to do it right, and then you can really focus on enjoying your time on the water because you’ll be confident you can handle whatever the day throws at you.
Capt. Jack’s columns will start in the next week or three. In the meantime, go the BoatTutors.com and check out the comprehensive list of courses offered. Knowledge is one of the most valuable things in the world, so don’t stay in the dark.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
