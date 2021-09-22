It’s great to catch a few fresh fish for dinner, but the days of meat fishing are history — there are just too many of us. So first and foremost, remember that we are fishing for fun and entertainment. I’ll share some tips that I think will improve your skills and some ideas how we can all educate ourselves and get involved in a way that helps.
A skilled angler is comfortable holding his gear. It’s sort of like an artist with her brushes or pen. It works best if the tool becomes part of you. Skill requires practice; experience is acquired with repetition.
One trick I use a lot is to close my eyes when I need more feeling or connection with equipment. If you are working a jig and have trouble feeling the light strike of a winter trout, close your eyes and notice how your awareness increases. There is a reason we close our eyes naturally when kissing — because we want to enjoy all the sensations.
Before you laugh too hard, try this and smile. Another trick is to closely watch your line for movement. When it’s windy, closed eyes work better.
Good equipment is critical to success. You can get lucky and catch big fish on junk, but why depend on luck when so much quality gear is available at reasonable prices? Invest in quality, care for it respectfully and it will provide many years of dependable service.
I prefer modern braided lines for most situations today. It is smaller diameter, doesn’t stretch and lasts forever. The sensitivity helps dramatically too. I also use a lengthy (at least 4 feet) fluorocarbon leader attached with a double uni knot.
While it is not required for most species, I use circle hooks because they save fish. To be specific, I use Daiichi Bleeding Bait circle hooks — fish are excited by the flashing red hook. I’ve caught several fish reeling in the bare hook including two snook on one trip. You’ll notice several manufacturers offer red hooks now. I prefer sight-fishing clear waters, and it definitely helps to keep swivels, snaps and extra hardware off. Learn a few good knots and use them.
Where do you want to fish? Consider the habitat your quarry calls home. Factor in tides and current flows. Look for feeding and staging places. Fish follow tidal flows in and out. They travel the same routes on and off the flats, unless we push them around. Maybe consider what can you target this time of year; some fish are seasonal. Do you have a boat or are you landlocked? Take a little time to understand what you’re after and its habits, and how you can reach, locate and tackle it.
Don’t overthink everything, but think enough to make up a game plan. You may need to adjust for conditions, but try to remember your plan. Fish are not stupid or smart —they just react to basic instincts and conditions.
Some fish are seasonal, and we can’t catch what’s not here. Many fish prefer specific water temperatures. Consider that fish react to temperatures, not calendar dates. We have occasions when we find fish out of sync with seasons. Spanish mackerel are due about now, but if the water stays warm, they might be late.
I’m at an age now that what’s right long-term is much more important to me than power and prestige. How I sleep at night is more important than whether you like me and what I’m sharing. Also consider that while I could be crazy, I do have nearly 50 years out here. I’ve spent more time on our waters than off! I’ve commercial fished since 1972, guided since 1976, and fished for fun forever.
My first rod was steel with one guide and a tip. The reel had no drag and line was black (I think it was silk). My time is more balanced now but through the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s I was on the waters for long hours learning about fish about 300 days per year. I’m not asking you to trust me — I’m daring you to consider my points objectively.
At least one day of my week is invested in fishery management. I’ve been involved with what is now the FWC since the mid ’70s. A few years were invested in snook, redfish and sturgeon aquaculture with Mote and the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
Why should you care about fishery management? We already have numerous special interest groups fighting for what fishermen want. But I advise you look a lot closer and be sure these groups are interested in what you actually want, not what they tell you you want.
I’m not saying all conservation groups are bad, but I need you to understand that they absolutely have a strong desire to thrive, sustain themselves and grow stronger. It’s their way of life; it’s how they survive. They require your dollars. We just must be sure that we are educated on exactly what these groups do before aligning with them.
I have seen the good old days and watched as our population has mushroomed. Our state population is approaching 22 million, with an additional 130 million annual visitors in 2019 (our most recent “normal” year). Our environmental footprints are a big deal. We are the root cause of the problems, but we can also help fix many of the problems we create.
Also, I sincerely ask for your input and perspectives. We have challenges we need to face and deal with. How we work together, using all our collective knowledge, is exactly how good our solutions will be.
Get educated and get involved. I am very excited about all the efforts by state and federal fishery management to gather stakeholder input. Let’s be sure our suggestions are based on facts, and more folks voicing the same message will get faster results.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
