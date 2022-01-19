I always imagined a trip to the Amazon River would be mysterious place to travel, and that going there must be a highly exciting adventure. When I finally had the chance a few years ago, this proved to be true.
Don and I took off for the wilds of the Peruvian Amazon on an Overseas Adventure Travel trip. After multiple flights, we were ready to board our river boat. We were able to take only a small duffel bag as our small group squeezed onto the rustic and primitive barge, which seemed to me like something Cleopatra might have used for her travels on the Nile.
Thus began one of my most favorite and exciting trips. We were to be introduced to Amazonian Indian villages and wildlife along this 10-day voyage. A small crew ran the boat, cooked the food and entertained us with Latin music in the evening. We were informed that a large canoe-like boat would leave at 5:30 each morning. Those who wished to see birds should be onboard with a rain slicker and whatever other gear they needed.
That’s plenty early, but we didn’t care — we were so excited to be on our first Amazon birding adventure. It was hot and humid, but as Floridians we were quite used to this. We had two wonderful college-trained naturalists on this trip, each from a different Amazon tribe. We were quite fortunate to have this treasure chest of local knowledge.
We skimmed quietly through the narrow jungle growth, sighting magnificent parrots and other exotic species. Suddenly, Don said, “Look at that cute little bird in the tree.” It was the first ferruginous pygmy owl (FPO for short) our group had ever seen, and it was so well-camouflaged we had all missed it.
It was at that time Don became known as the spotter. (He has spotted many great species for us since then.) Our skiff was halted and we all got a wonderful look at this tiny bird of prey. It’s an endangered species here in the United States; however, it is abundant throughout the lowlands of Central and South America.
As the name suggests, this bird is most often reddish brown (ferruginous usually is used to refer to minerals containing iron oxides, better known as rust) but can run to a gray coloration. I have seen only rusty red pygmy owls, with striped rusty and white chests and brown heads with fine white striping.
The most likely place to spot an FPO during the day is on a high branch over looking an area where food is available. Small warblers make up much of its diet, but it also will eat rodents, insects and lizards.
A nesting FPO usually will take over an old woodpecker hole or just find a hollow stump. The male is the warrior and will guard the nest. The female can lay up to five little white eggs. She will do all of the incubation.
Since that trip, I have also seen this small owl in Mexico and in Texas. My sister and I went on a two-week birding trip through the Rio Grande River area of Texas and this is where we spotted it. Since we were lost half the time, I can’t even tell you where we were.
Another fun time spotting this owl was on a birding trip in San Blas, Mexico, led by the famous bird guide Mark Stackhouse. I met Mark on a great birding trip in Utah. He invited my group to come to Mexico and we did. We spotted the owl deep in the interior of Mexico. We stopped at a huge bridge and Mark actually whistled the bird in.
The ferruginous pygmy owl is a wonderful little bird that is not always so easy to see. You need extreme patience if you’re going to add this one to your life list.
Besides the owl, our trip to the Amazon was quite the amazing adventure. Meeting the people in the small river villages with no electricity was a humbling experience. It also was memorable to meet a shaman from the jungle. Seeing the wildlife was truly awesome, especially feeding pink dolphins fresh fish from kayaks. I’ve been to many places, and this is still one of my best travel trips ever. If you have a chance to go, I highly recommend it.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.