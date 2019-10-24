Everybody always wants to learn fishing secrets. I’ve stockpiled a few in my time, and I’ve got some I’ll be happy to share.
Make a conscious commitment for every fishing trip to be all about having fun. Even in serious tournament fishing, my experience has been better results if the team is enjoying the experience.
Don’t tell the family you’re having fresh fish for dinner; you’ll just jinx your trip. Why add pressure to your outing? Emphasize the enjoyment and increase your odds of success. The harder we try to do anything, the harder it is! Dial back on stress when you set out to enjoy an adventure.
How does this work? Simple: Take the time to enjoy everything you encounter. Notice any bird activity. Pay attention to wind and wave directions. Consider all the indicators nature provides; they will help you locate fish. The more aware we are of our surroundings and the more tuned-in we become, the more productive our catching.
You do want to have a game plan. Proper preparation is essential to your fun and safety. Be sure to factor in weather predictions and use caution if conditions aren’t safe. Be ready with an alternative. For example, you might be able to adjust an offshore game plan to inside if winds are blowing. Note the dominant direction and use the protected areas.
This time of year, we get cold fronts that can shift wind direction instantaneously. Prior to a cold front’s arrival, the winds are from the south. As the front passes, they shift rapidly to west and northwest, often with intensity. The bite can get hot as fronts approach and the barometer sinks, but be sure you have a safe route home. Winds above 30 knots are not unusual, and they can come on quickly.
It’s hard to have fun if you don’t take safety seriously. We had a boating fatality last week near Boca Grande. The details aren’t clear yet, but most accidents can be prevented. Always look over your vessel before taking off. Pre-flight her like an aircraft. Be sure safety gear is available and in proper working order. Look at fuel lines and be sure no fuel is leaking anywhere. Are your fire extinguishers working and handy?
Be sure you have an anchor and enough line to hold you in place in case of a breakdown. Drifting out to sea because you weren’t prepared is not a good feeling, especially if your family is along. Little details make a big difference in boating. Overlooking them can kill you!
It pays to be confident — not cocky, but comfortable that you are doing your best and that you’re prepared. Luck is at least 50 percent preparation. Start out with realistic expectations. Do not expect to catch the hardest target with the least experience. Even if you have mountains of experience or the world’s greatest guide, it’s never a given. As soon as we get cocky, we get the humility lesson again.
The other side of the coin in to not overthink things. Fish are not able to think. They can seem smart but really they’re just reacting to basic instincts. Water temps, clarity and salinity will all influence activity. Don’t forget about tides, current flows, air pressure, wave action, light levels, and any other environmental conditions you can think of. Yes, it get complex. But remember this: We have instincts also. If you just follow your feelings, it’s amazing how often it works.
Keeping things simple is a good idea when fishing. The more things we try to do, the more complicated it gets. Trying to mix too many target species or tactics can spoil the trip. That doesn’t mean not being prepared for opportunities that may appear. This time of year, I suggest we carry rigs for things like tripletail or cobia. They are seasonal fish and not always around. When they are this option can make your day.
I try to stick to either natural baits or artificial — not both. When trolling, I use spoons or lures — not both together — because I feel they work best at different speeds.
Our weather patterns are changing now. It’s only slightly cooler so far, but I expect this to change soon. This transitional period is the optimum fishing time — don’t miss out. The Spanish and king mackerel migration is some of our best catching opportunities. Many other fish are migrating now also. Cobia, sharks, pompano, even tarpon and redfish are moving south in the Gulf waters. Stone crab traps are in and tripletail will show up after the first front. If winds allow, try fishing outside in the Gulf. If it’s blowing, play it safe inside in inshore waters.
If you want to learn more about mackerel fishing, please come enjoy my seminar today at 6:30 p.m. in the Englewood Bealls department store (1500 Placida Road, Englewood). I’ll be sharing tips on rigging, locating, and catching mackerel. These are an abundant fish, easy to catch if properly equipped, fun and tasty. Both Spanish and king mackerel are underfished and offer liberal bag limits. I’ll even share some of my favorite recipes to top things off.
Other captains are doing seminars around the area. These are good opportunities for you to gain knowledge by just investing your time. Don’t miss out on free information. And remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
