One of the challenges of the bait shop business is getting live bait. Trust me, it’s no fun to get dirty looks and have folks yell at you all day because we don’t have bait, or the size bait you’re looking for isn’t available.
Let me try to give you a better understanding of how the process works. Every shrimp you buy in a tackle shop was caught in a trawl net, most often the night before but sometimes they might be in the shop tanks for a couple days.
We order shrimp a day ahead of time. When ordering, we have to factor in a few things: What does the weather look like? Is it a holiday. Is it a weekend? Basically, we’re guessing how many shrimp we need until the next time we can get an order in. Sometimes we guess wrong, like when the forecast calls for 60 degrees and cloudy but then it’s 72 and sunny.
When we order shrimp, we don’t get any choice in sizes. If we had it our way, we would have plenty of shrimp of all sizes available all day, every day for your fishing pleasure. We just tell them how many we want and are left at the mercy of the shrimpers as far as what size shrimp we receive.
Of course, a lot of that depends on what time of year it is. In summer, mature shrimp move offshore to deeper, cooler, better-oxygenated water. The deeper they go, the worse it is for bait shrimp. Have you ever heard of divers getting the bends? Shrimp caught in deep water have a similar problem. Many die and the survivors are weak — fine for the food industry, but bad for the bait shops. If we get a strong cold front, the shrimp burrow into the sand and become more difficult to catch.
Sometimes bad weather prevents the shrimpers from running, or they can’t run as long. We might order 3,000 shrimp but only get half that, or none at all. Even if the weather is fine, the shrimpers have a lot of things that can go wrong: Boats break down, live well pumps fail, nets get torn, people get sick.
Once the shrimp are caught, they have to be brought back to shore healthy and then transferred onto a truck for delivery to the baits shops. Trucks can break down or get involved in accidents. The shrimp also need to be delivered alive. A pump failure could result in all the shrimp dying.
Now, if all these things go right and the shrimp make it to the shop intact and healthy, we have to keep them that way until they go in your bucket. We need to make sure the tanks are clean, the salinity needs to be right, and all the filters need to be running right. Keep in mind, this is an everyday event. The miracle is that there are any live shrimp available at all.
When it comes to other live baits like pinfish and crabs, we have to find someone with all the proper licenses to harvest and sell live bait to us. They also have to be willing to go run traps and throw a cast net every day. (Even holidays? Especially holidays!)
Freshwater bait (shiners and minnows) is a little easier because it’s all farm raised, but there are still challenges. They still have to be raised in a pond with pumps and aerators. There was one instance last year where the farm ponds flooded and all the bait escaped. The bait still has to be trucked to us, and we still have tanks and water to maintain. But if all these things go well, we have nice live bait for you to go fishing.
The next time you’re in your local bait shop and they don’t have exactly what you’re looking for, take it easy on the guys behind the counter. There are a lot of factors involved in the day-to-day operations of selling live bait, and if they don’t have it, it’s not because they really wanted to screw up your fishing trip.
Remember to get your kids hooked on fishing early, and they won’t ever be able to afford to do drugs.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips owns and operates Southern Charm Charters, with his wife Heather as occasional first mate. If you’re wondering why his friends call him Pegleg, stop in at Fishin’ Frank’s and meet him. For charter info, contact him at 678-787-4750 or through his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2vesgVn.
