Last August, the sugar industry filed an outrageous lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers for their approval of the EAA Reservoir, a critical Everglades restoration project designed to store, clean and send more beneficial water south.
Their claim, based on a distorted, far-fetched interpretation of what’s known as the “Savings Clause,” didn’t seem like it was anything that could hold up in court, but last month, several other groups filed official support to Big Sugar’s case in the ongoing suit.
That’s when we and seven other organizations recognized we needed to throw our hats in the ring. So, earlier this month, our group filed our own official support for the Army Corps’ defense.
In their lawsuit, Big Sugar claims that the Corps’ plan for the EAA Reservoir violates the Savings Clause as outlined in a section of WRDA 2000, a bill from 2000 originally entitled “Restoring the Everglades, an American Legacy Act.”
The thing is, the EAA Reservoir doesn’t violate the Savings Clause. It’s an absolutely bogus claim, and just another attempt to maximize Big Sugar’s profits. We break down exactly why in our latest blog, which you can read at bit.ly/3LFTJWB.
Buckle up, this one will take you deep into the corrupt games being played at the expense of Florida’s most precious public resource — water.
