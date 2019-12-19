By The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership
In one of the biggest conservation victories of the year, bipartisan leadership in the House and Senate released legislation Dec. 5 to invest in the future of hunting and secure new investments in wildlife and habitat.
The bipartisan compromise to fund the government through September 2020 includes historic legislation that for the first time allows excise taxes on firearms and ammunition to be used to recruit, retain, and reactivate hunters.
As the number of hunters decline nationally, the Modernizing the Pittman-Robertson Fund for Tomorrow’s Needs Act will ensure that millions of more active and engaged outdoorspeople are paying into conservation and supporting some of America’s greatest traditions. This legislation has been a top priority for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, which has actively worked to include it in the year-end government funding deal.
“Every time hunters purchase guns and ammo they invest in habitat and wildlife, and this legislation will help avert a major conservation funding crisis,” said Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. “We cannot underscore the importance of this bill for sportsmen and women, conservation, and the next generation of hunters. We hope everyone in the House and Senate will stand with hunters across the nation and send this to the President’s desk for swift signature.”
Between 2011 and 2016, the number of hunters declined by 16 percent contributing to a decline in funding from hunters.
“This is truly a landmark day for hunting and conservation,” said Fosburgh.
Read more about how the Modernizing the Pittman-Robertson Fund for Tomorrow’s Needs Act supports conservation at http://bit.ly/2r0xGoH.
