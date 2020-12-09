Since we canceled our Venice Area Birding Association trip this past week due to very bad weather, I decided to go back 10 years and bird through a memory.
We did an add-on trip one day to Jim Fleming Ecological Park in Lehigh Acres. This is a small park of only 3.5 acres, with a boardwalk over wetlands. We often stopped there on the way home from a larger destination if there was time. Occasionally it was wonderful, but more often it was just OK with bird sightings.
Our main birding trip that day was to Harns Marsh, a huge wetlands area also in Lehigh Acres. We went there specifically to sight snail kites. Some days we had great success, and this was one of those times.
In addition to the kites, we also sighted a flock of roseate spoonbills, green herons, tri-colored herons, American bitterns and many of the other usual suspects. Back then, the area we wished to bird had easy access. The last time we went, that access was blocked by a locked gate, and it surely put a damper on going or trying to go to that site.
The snail kite has distinct features and is quite easy to identify. The beak is strongly curved and pointed. The kite has red eyes and is reddish on the face. The male’s back is dark, almost black. Females are brown. The upper tail and coverts are white.
Snail kites are not common; actually, they are endangered in our state. The Florida snail kite, or Everglades kite, as some call this bird, is one of the most endangered raptors in the northern hemisphere. Much of this problem is due to habitat loss. Sadly, this is the situation for many birds and Florida wildlife.
What do you think they eat? Yes, you are correct — they search for snails. Specifically, apple snails. The banks of this marsh are covered with empty apple snail shells, most of which are non-native island apple snails (Pomacea maculata).
When it was first discovered that island apple snails were rapidly becoming abundant across southern Florida, there was concern that limpkins and snail kites, both of which are dependent on native apple snails for food, would be impacted negatively. As it turns out, neither bird has a problem with eating the non-native species, and both have increased their numbers as a result.
These birds are year-round residents, so they nest here in Florida. The nesting period runs between February and July. The male snail kite builds the nest, mostly with sticks. The female can lay up to four eggs. Both parents feed the nestlings, but according to the National Audubon Society, one parent (either one) usually departs after a few weeks, and may find another mate and nest again.
Another excellent sighting on this day was an American bittern. One must have intense concentration and sharp eyesight to find this bird. The bittern is mottled brown with long brown streaks on its underside. It blends in so well with marsh reeds, you can be looking at it and never see the bird.
If it is startled, it stands in the reeds with its neck stretched out and its beak pointing upward. This characteristic pose is probably great camouflage against aerial hunters, but if you know what you’re looking for, it’s a little easier to spot from the ground. When experienced birders are looking at reeds intently, they are searching and hoping for that good look at an American bittern.
Perhaps our favorite sighting of the day was a small flock of roseate spoonbills ravenously feeding in the shallows. Everyone in our group is always elated to see spoonbills. They swing their beaks side to side through the muck as they eat.
It is interesting to me to return to old birding areas and see the changes. Some of the birds have surely become more scarce in the intervening years. Although snail kite numbers have climbed a bit, there are still only a few hundred breeding pairs in the state. Perhaps they will make a comeback as the wood stork did.
One this is sure: This little journey back in time has now whetted my appetite to see a snail kite in person. It may be time to mount a search party.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.