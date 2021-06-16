We live five minutes from Manasota Beach. When company comes, we usually take them to this lovely beach with white sand and a large parking lot. For some reason, people like to bake themselves like a rib roast in the sun. Not I. You will find me under two side-by-side umbrellas, trying to stay cool and pale.
The best thing about taking the grandkids to the beach is birdwatching. I usually avoid bringing my good camera to the beach. The last time I did, I dropped it in the Gulf and bad things happened to it. Then it was a gift to my daughter, who fixes things.
We headed to the beach on a nice day with a strong breeze and a sunny sky. Don had to hold the umbrella down when gusts threatened to fly the thing down the beach. I couldn’t do it, because I was too busy watching laughing gulls swoop through the crowds, looking for someone to drop a piece of food.
These are the most common gull we see on Southwest Florida beaches. The black hood which covers its entire head and neck signals that it’s summer and the gull is in breeding plumage. In the winter, we do not see the black hood. This gull is quite attractive with its contrasting white underbelly and gray back.
There were a few peeps running through the calm waves hunting seafood tidbits. Also, a lone willet was digging its beak into the sand. But other than the gulls, the most obvious birds were the brown pelicans diving into the shallow water. Our visitors are always interested to watch pelicans plummeting headfirst into the water for small baitfish.
The non-breeding pelican has a brown body with tinges of gray. The head and neck are white and often have a yellow cast. The breeding plumage on the pelican is darker: The head will turn a dark chestnut color, and there will be deep yellow patch on the front of the neck. Quite a few pelicans were flying back and forth, making big splashes as they hunted.
Several Forster’s terns flew by. This is a handsome little seabird, with a black skullcap, snowy white chest and medium gray wings and back. Its legs are orange, and the beak is orange also with a little black tip. This is the breeding plumage you see in the summer. The winter adult is quite different . The beak is black, the skullcap is gone, and there is an almond-shaped black patch over each eye.
The sun was hot even under the umbrella, and I was starting to get uncomfortable. But then something in the distance caught my eye. Of course I didn’t have binoculars with me, but looking at this dark shape flying in our direction, I knew it was not a black vulture. As it flew closer, I realized we were getting an overhead fly-by from a magnificent frigate bird.
The nicely arched wings and the graceful forked tail are a dead giveaway to ID these great birds in flight. This one was all black, identifying it as male, but did not see the orange gullet which this bird displays in breeding plumage. The female is dark brown instead of black and has a white chest. I made everyone aware that this was an excellent sighting.
The frigate bird hunts for food by skimming over the sea or land, snagging food when he sees it. They are always careful not to get their feathers wet. Frigates often try to steal food from other birds, and their extreme aerial maneuverability means they’re often successful.
The female lays only one white egg. Incubation can be fifty or sixty days. Both parents feed the young chick, and they never leave the nest unguarded until the chick is half-grown. After about 10 or 12 weeks the male departs and the mother raises the chick on her own until it’s about four months old.
Although we see mostly single frigate birds here in Florida, I did see a rather large flock of several dozen along the western coast of Mexico. We were in a small boat hugging the shore and ready to go exploring when the flock took off and I was chosen to be the one anointed with the remains of a previous meal. I was laughing along with everyone else while washing my hair in the Pacific Ocean.
Finally it was too hot to stay longer, so we packed up and headed home. It was just another day at the beach in sunny Florida. Birders are always looking for birds, so I spotted a few on the way home. That’s how it is for those of us with incurable Abbie Banks Syndrome.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
