The Venice Area Birding Association canceled most of our birding trips as soon as it was evident that the coronavirus was running rampant through our country. We have been on lockdown now for more than a few weeks.
I have quite a few interests that keep me busy at home, so it’s rare that I am bored. Of course, birding is one of my true passions — and I found a way. I have been going through the photos and birding on my computer. I discovered that birding through my many photos from dozens and dozens of birding trips over 30-plus years was great fun.
One of my favorite birds to see on one of these trips was the boat-billed heron. We were in a skiff slowly cruising down a river in Mexico near the west coast city of San Blas with bird guide Mark Stackhouse. Deb and I wound up in the front seat of the skiff, much to my joy. It would be easier to get those photos I love.
It was a perfectly beautiful day. We meandered up the river at a nice slow pace. It was on this trip I saw my best view of the mangrove cuckoo. I was almost positive I’d sighted one at Ding Darling, but it was a fleeting image and I could not count it. On this trip, the cuckoo was actually posing and watching us.
We sighted quite a few familiar birds. Our driver took us quietly gliding along the bank, so close we were ducking under low-hanging branches. I love adventures and this was already great fun.
Suddenly we stopped, and a few feet from my face was an enormous beak and two eyes staring right at me. I know this bird was saying to me, “Who the heck are you, and why are you here at my front porch?” Fortunately, I had enough wits about me to take a photo.
I said hello to the boat-billed heron, and he just stared at me and our boatful of wide-eyed birders. I tried to have a conversation, but ol’ boat-bill did not answer me. So, we slowly backed away and resumed our trip on this beautiful river.
The river was lined with mangroves and parts were very jungle-like, making this trip exotic and exciting. It eventually opened to a grassy marsh area for a short time and then back into the jungle. Large flocks of blackbirds took off as we approached this area.
We sighted ibis, kingfishers, great egrets and snail kites on this river jaunt, and got up close and personal with a bare-throated heron. Mark found us 300 bird species on this trip. We went from mountains out to a pelagic in the Pacific Ocean. Visiting the little eateries to get freshly caught grilled fish was also a huge treat.
While we’re waiting for things to get back to normal (or at least normal-ish), perhaps you have some adventures you can revisit. It’s a great way to pass the time until we can all go on a field trip together.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
