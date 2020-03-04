Margaret Dunson has led a trip to Myakka State Park every year for the Venice Area Birding Association. It’s always a popular trip to one of my personal favorite local birding sites. Bill Dunson helps with identification and also points out many of the plant species we see.
As our group met at St. Margaret’s Church, it was more like a reunion convention with so many old friends from the north. After a little catching up, we continued on to the bridge at Myakka. It was quite windy and a bit chilly, so I was surprised to see all the huge gators. I thought they went to the bottom during cold times. But here they were swimming around and basking in the pale sunshine. Clouds were covering the sun and bringing a definite chill in the air.
Limpkins were foraging in the muck along the shoreline along with a little blue heron and a tri-colored heron. A great egret, black vultures and an osprey were sighted overhead. Cold weather didn’t seem to put a damper on the bird life.
We heard a belted kingfisher before we actually sighted him in the branch of a dead tree. The kingfisher is one of the few birds where the female is actually more colorful than the male. The female has a rusty band across the belly and the male is plain. Birders are always kidding about bad hair days, as the kingfisher’s crest is a bit ragged. We watched as it hovered over the water, trying to get a small fish for breakfast.
It was time to move on to the boardwalk. On our ride there, we spotted two flocks of wild turkeys. The boardwalk is a favorite place to search for wrens, but they were absent. A lone roseate spoonbill was feeding far away on the opposite bank. A scope or good binoculars was necessary to get a decent look at the birds that were across the marsh.
We saw a flock of least sandpipers and a small flock of long-billed dowitchers surrounding a small group of white pelicans. Among them, the bright red beak of a Caspian tern stood out. We also sighted lesser and greater yellowlegs. Margaret heard a killdeer before we sighted it on the opposite side of the boardwalk. Deep in the marsh, a lone common gallinule was poking around.
Quite a few ospreys flew over hunting for fish. In the very far distance, Rhea spotted a snowy egret with the help of her scope.
Bill called out “Gray ghost” — a male northern harrier, our most exciting bird at the boardwalk site. We often see brown female northern harriers. The sexes migrate at different times. The female is chestnut brown with a tan chest. The male is a standout beautiful silver gray with a white chest and a bit of spotting. Usually we spot the harrier by the way it hunts for prey. They slowly fly low over wetlands looking for mice, frogs or other little creatures. It is also easy to see the white rump on both male and female.
It was time to move on to the weir at Myakka. Folks were eager to see if the rumored snow goose was still there. Off we went in our caravan of cars. On the way, we spotted the turkeys again and also had a sharp-shinned hawk fly right in front of our car. I’m glad we were driving very slowly. This hawk is quite small and almost looks headless as it flies.
As we hiked to the weir, the huge palms created a beautiful old Florida look — and quite a bit of shade, which was welcome as it was getting a bit warm in the afternoon sunshine. It was a wonderful surprise to see so many limpkins and a number of roseate spoonbills. A flood of photographers were there taking photos of the spoonies, which were posing nicely for everyone. Across the water were more limpkins and a few black vultures with a plump snow goose in the center, all living in peaceful unity.
We hiked to the other side of the weir and sighted more limpkins, spoonbills and a flock of beautiful black-necked stilts. Black-necked stilts have an amazing contrast of very black on their back and white underneath with either pink or red legs. The female is a bit more brownish than black. Most of the visitors that come to Myakka seem more interested in the dinosaurian 10-foot alligators than the birds and there are many gators that loll on the bank.
As I looked up, I was feeling the hot sun and realized the day was getting warm and I was dressed for winter. Living in Florida all of these years, I should know better. It can be cold in the morning and tropical in the afternoon. We all hiked back to the restaurant and gift shop to have lunch and talk about all of the great birds we saw. It was another wonderful Myakka State Park birding trip. Thank you, Margaret and Bill.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
