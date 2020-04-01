It was another beautiful day in sunny Florida when a small group of Venice Area Bird Association members took off for the Celery Fields in Sarasota. The Celery Fields is a famous birding site. People from all over the world visit this beautiful gift of nature. (For more info on this site, visit http://bit.ly/2QkzJ0a).
We stopped at Lake Ackerman first to check it out. Lesser scaup and a black-crowned night heron were two of the best birds there that morning. We also saw a limpkin, great egrets, snowy egrets, anhingas, white ibises and pied-billed grebes before we loaded the cars and went on to the Celery Fields.
We arrived at the boardwalk and jumped out, excited to see what was here. Immediately, we spotted a green heron and an immature little blue heron on the railing. These are two nice sightings. So often people think the immature little blue heron is a snowy egret. But look again — you will see that the beak is a two-toned gray, lighter at the thick portion and darker at the tip, plus the legs are a dull yellowish color. It is always fun to see an immature little blue.
I was happy to see that the marsh was cut back, which gives a better opportunity to spot any birds. Moorhens were swimming through the reeds. A great blue heron was sighted in the far distance. Don noted a loggerhead shrike and a belted kingfisher on wires all the way across the marsh.
We were all excited to see a beautiful common yellowthroat flitting quickly through the reeds. Another green heron popped up and seemed to glow in the morning sunshine. Soon we took off for the other boardwalk. Along the way, we pulled over to say hello to a pair of sandhill cranes foraging along the grassy area.
Quite a few photographers were gathered at the pavilion with their huge cameras. The reason for their presence: A handsome pair of mature bald eagles sitting on a platform in the distance. Several mottled ducks swam by, and a small flock of roseate spoonbills were feeding in one of the far ponds. Their bright pink plumage stood out against the green and tan of the marsh.
We all watched as an osprey flew directly overhead. Several more loggerhead shrikes were spotted. As we were leaving, a small flock of least terns flew by and disappeared off in the distance. The pair of eagles must have tired just sitting on the platform and both took off in a majestic swoop across the sky.
We piled back into the cars and headed for Lake Palmer. We pulled over and immediately sighted a tri-colored heron. Off in the distance we saw a flock of various herons and egrets voraciously foraging along the opposite bank. Two American coots were also looking for their morning meal. Several frying pan-sized turtles were basking in the sun.
It was getting a bit warm and it was time to pile back in the cars and search for a place to do a little foraging if our own. Thank you to Andy White for leading this fun trip.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
