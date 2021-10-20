The Venice Area Birding Association (VABA) has had the Laurel Landfill on the itinerary for many years, but for the past two years it’s been closed due to Covid. Two years of waiting for Sarasota County to allow access to the landfill has finally been approved, and we finally went out to check out the birds at this site.
If you’re not a birder, you may be wondering why our group has been so keen to go hang out at a dump. Many birds are drawn to such sites. Some come for the free food (trash). Others spend their time in the areas surrounding the active landfill, which aren’t intended to be a wildlife refuge but often end up as such.
Our little group of bird nerds met at the landfill’s visitor and information center to sign in and use the facility. We obey all the rules, which they have now on a map print out. This map now restricts travel on one of the more birdy roads which previously provided great views of eagles, waders and bluebirds.
We all piled into Don’s birdmobile and took off on our designated route. Almost immediately we heard the beautiful call of the eastern meadowlark. It’s always exciting to see and hear this beautiful bird, which is medium-sized with a yellow throat and breast. There is a deep black V on the chest and brown spots on the back and sides. The long, pointed beak is grey.
It took a few stops to actually see the meadowlarks. We kept hearing them sing but they wouldn’t rise up from the tall grasses in the huge expanse of field. Something must have frightened them because at our next stop, because we saw quite a few fly up and then quickly disappear back into the grass.
As we continued to slowly drive through the designated areas, we picked up a great egret flying. Eagle-eye Deb spotted a bald eagle flying over the mounds of trash far across the field. We also watched several sandhill cranes feeding along the same hill. In addition, there was a lonely wood stork.
Many black and turkey vultures were circling high in the air above the landfill. You definitely needed the high power binoculars to see the full effect of hundreds of vultures. We also sighted an immature eagle flying over the dump’s mountain.
In one of the first ponds, we had several common moorhens and also a few huge alligators. In addition, a tri-colored heron was feeding on the far side of the pond. We watched many little palm warblers flitting through the brush and heard the Carolina wren and belted kingfisher both calling. We also heard red-bellied woodpeckers but failed to spot them.
The Florida golden daisies were flourishing and blanketed the fields with a lush covering of sunshine yellow.
As we slowly moved down the dirt road, we were thrilled to spot a herd of deer: Two antlered bucks, several does and many juveniles. They all were extremely healthy in appearance and it was quite a wonderful sight. They did not seem very frightened of our vehicle and all stopped to stare at us for a moment. Then off they went, their white tails flicking as they delicately pranced through the high reeds.
We continued our drive, picking up a well-hidden red-shouldered hawk and a snowy egret right out in the open. Don noticed a little blue heron to add to the several great blue herons already sighted along the way. Of course, we spotted many fish crows and American crows at their favorite eating place — their personal McDonald’s on the hill.
We watched a bald eagle fly right overhead and land in a huge pine tree. It then stared at us in a menacing way, as if to ask why we were intruding in its territory. Then Deb had a great spot along the model airplane road: An indigo bunting, hidden in a thicket along the ditch.
The whole trip, we had been searching for the American kestrels, as we used to see them on the wires while driving here. But no such luck on this day. Finally, as we were about to wrap up, a small flock of kestrels appeared and then disappeared over the treetops. On the way out, we watched a flock of white ibis feed in the water-filled gully.
What a beautiful day we had! We sighted or heard 30 species of birds. Check the list out on Ebird. It was wonderful to bird with some of our longtime birding friends and play catch-up at brunch.
VABA’s birding year has just begun. If you are interested in going on birding trips with us, send me your full name and email address and I will send you the itinerary. All are welcome.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
